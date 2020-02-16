Logan View claims runner-up at district wrestling meet

Logan View placed second as a team and qualified 10 wrestlers for the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships in the C-2 District meet Saturday in St. Paul.
Six Raiders finished second in their respective weight class while three placed third and one finished fourth.
Dru Mueller (120 pounds), Martin Valencia (126), Hunter McNulty (138) Logan Booth (195), Andrew Cone (220), and Alex Miller (285) finished as district runners up for LVHS. Jacob McGee (106), Roberto Valdivia (152) and Ty Miller (160) placed third and Ryder Keenan (113) finished fourth.
North Bend Central's Ethan Mullaly won the 152-pound title. Ian Virka was the only other NBC wrestler to advance to the state meet after placing second in the 170-pound weight class.
Oakland-Craig 106-pounder Trenton Arlt won his weight class at the C-3 District meet in Oakland. He will be joined at the state meet by Tom Maline (170) and Jarron Metzler (182) who both placed second for the Knights.
The state meet is this Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.
C-2 AT ST. PAUL
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
David City 249-10, Logan View 184.5-10, Battle Creek 130.5-7, St. Paul 102-4, Twin River 96-4, Johnson Co. Central 75-4, Gibbon 65-2, Lincoln Christian 65-3, Louisville 65-3, Doniphan-Trumbull 61-3, North Bend Central 48.5-3, Columbus Scotus 34-2, Shelby-Rising City 27-1, Lutheran High Northeast 23-1, Grand Island CC 13-1, South Central 12-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1. Zach Bongers, David City, pinned Ashton Johnson, Twin River, 3:38; 3. Jacob McGee, Logan View, pinned Jaxson Hassler, Battle Creek, 2:36.
113--1. Simon Schindler, David City, pinned Jose Escandon, Gibbon, 5:48; 3. Isaac Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, dec. Ryder Keenan, Logan View, 9-0.
120--1. Carter King, Battle Creek, pinned Dru Mueller, Logan View, 3:14; 3. Kaleb Baker, St. Paul, pinned Brock Hudson, Louisville, 2:49.
126--1. Daniel Escandon, Gibbon, dec. Martin Valencia, Logan View, 15-5; 3. Drake Belville, Doniphan-Trumbull, dec. Eli Wegrzyn, Lincoln Christian, 13-2.
132--1. Owen Lade, Battle Creek, dec. Caleb Eggleston, Johnson County Central, 5-4; 3. Clayton Harris, David City, dec. Nick Taylor, Columbus Scotus, 13-4.
138--1. Zackary Barlean, David City, dec. Hunter McNulty, Logan View, 9-0; 3. Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek, dec. Skyler Nelson, St. Paul, 6-0.
145--1. Jacson Valentine, David City, pinned Levi Dorsey, Johnson County Central, 4:32; 3. Grant Williams, Doniphan-Trumbull, dec. Ben Alberts, Grand Island CC, 4-1.
152--1. Ethan Mullaly, North Bend Central, dec. Grant Lindsley, Shelby-Rising City, 5-3; 3. Roberto Valdivia, Logan View, dec. Joseph Rodriquez, Johnson County Central, 10-3.
160--1. Dylan Jones, Louisville, pinned Jaxson Jones, Twin River, 1:13; 3. Ty Miller, Logan View, dec. Tyson Rasmussen, St. Paul, 8-1.
170--1. Dylan Vodicka, David City, pinned Ian Virka, North Bend Central, 2:56; 3. Kase Thompson, Battle Creek, pinned Rocco Gehring, Twin River, 0:20.
182--1. Brady Knott, Louisville, dec. Spencer Allen, David City, 7-3; 3. Colton Horne, Doniphan-Trumbull, pinned Evan Hand, Columbus Scotus, 3:39.
195--1. James Escamilla, David City, dec. Logan Booth, Logan View, 9-4; 3. Tucker Alexander, Twin River, won by medical forfeit over Jazper Ames, Lutheran High Northeast.
220--1. Wayne Moore, David City, pinned Andrew Cone, Logan View, 6:00; 3. Nathan Scheer, St. Paul, won in sudden victory-1 over Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek, 3-1.
285--1. Jake Ingwersen, David City, dec. Alex Miller, Logan View, 3-2; 3. Shayan Jafari, Lincoln Christian, pinned Aldo Reyes, Johnson County Central, 1:14.
C-3 AT OAKLAND-CRAIG
TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS
Aquinas 232-12, Milford 148.5-5, Conestoga 144-7, Wilber-Clatonia 127-8, Raymond Central 98-4, Boone Central 96-6, Oakland-Craig 70-3, Crofton-Bloomfield 62.5-3, Wisner-Pilger 61-3, Sutton 47-2, Quad County Northeast 44-1, Madison 30-1, Tekamah-Herman 22-0, BRLD 20-0, Wakefield-Allen 17-1, Centura 10-0.
STATE QUALIFIERS
106--1. Trenton Arlt, Oakland-Craig, pinned Pedro Hernandez, Wilber-Clatonia, 3:44; 3. Hudson Barger, Crofton/Bloomfield, dec. Ted Hemmingsen, Boone Central, 19-12.
113--1. Konner Schluckebier, Milford, dec. Gavin Dozler, Boone Central 4-0; 3. Miguel Jaimes, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Zander Kavan, Aquinas, 6-2.
120--1. Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central, dec. Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas 7-0; 3. Eli Vondra, Milford, dec. Braden Ruffner, Conestoga, 2-1.
126--1. Ethan Zegers, Milford, dec. Zach Zitek, Aquinas, 10-8; 3. Nathan Patak, Wilber-Clatonia, won in sudden victory-1 over Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 11-9.
132--1. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, dec. Cameron Williams, Conestoga, 17-5; 3. Tommy Lokken, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Noah Scott, Aquinas 3-2.
138--1. Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas dec. Colby Homolka, Wilber-Clatonia, 10-2; 3. Tyson Sauser, Crofton/Bloomfield, dec. Samuel Grape, Boone Central, 7-1.
145--1. Jeaven Scdoris, Milford, dec. over Gavin Lampman, Wisner-Pilger, 9-1; 3. Cameron Schrad, Aquinas dec. Jacob Dragon, Conestoga, 5-0.
152--1. Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, pinned Nolan Eller, Aquinas, 2:44; 3. Conner Kreikemier, Raymond Central, dec. Tad Moldenhauer, Wilber-Clatonia, 3-0.
160--1. Carter Springer, Milford, pinned Isaiah Parsons, Conestoga, 3:08; 3. Sawyer Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Ashton Schafer, Boone Central, 7-2.
170--1. Ben Kment, Aquinas pinned Tom Maline, Oakland-Craig, 5:34; 3. Richard Cleveland, Boone Central dec. Gavin Soden, Raymond Central, 4-3.
182--1. Owen Snipes, Conestoga, pinned Jarron Metzler, Oakland-Craig, 2:55; 3. Reilly Miller, Aquinas pinned Anthony Palmer, Wisner-Pilger, 0:50
195--1. Hunter Thonen, Conestoga, pinned Nolan Schultz, Aquinas, 2:44; 3. Taylor Weber, Boone Central pinned Kolby Casey, Quad County Northeast, 2:01.
220--1. Kolby Johnson, Madison, won by forfeit over Landon Beaver, Wisner-Pilger; 3. Jared Janssen, Crofton/Bloomfield, pinned Coy Meysenburg, Aquinas, 2:07.
285--1. Owen Schramm, Aquinas pinned Daven Whitley, BRLD, 1:02; 3. Eric Escobar, Wilber-Clatonia, dec. Jarvis Smith, Sutton, 3-1.