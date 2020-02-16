Logan View claims runner-up at district wrestling meet

Logan View placed second as a team and qualified 10 wrestlers for the NSAA Individual Wrestling Championships in the C-2 District meet Saturday in St. Paul.

Six Raiders finished second in their respective weight class while three placed third and one finished fourth.

Dru Mueller (120 pounds), Martin Valencia (126), Hunter McNulty (138) Logan Booth (195), Andrew Cone (220), and Alex Miller (285) finished as district runners up for LVHS. Jacob McGee (106), Roberto Valdivia (152) and Ty Miller (160) placed third and Ryder Keenan (113) finished fourth.

North Bend Central's Ethan Mullaly won the 152-pound title. Ian Virka was the only other NBC wrestler to advance to the state meet after placing second in the 170-pound weight class.

Oakland-Craig 106-pounder Trenton Arlt won his weight class at the C-3 District meet in Oakland. He will be joined at the state meet by Tom Maline (170) and Jarron Metzler (182) who both placed second for the Knights.

The state meet is this Thursday-Saturday at CHI Health Center in Omaha.

C-2 AT ST. PAUL

TEAM SCORING-STATE QUALIFIERS