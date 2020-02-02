WISNER--Logan View easily won the East Husker Conference wrestling title Saturday at Wisner-Pilger High School.
The Raiders won with 177.5 points behind four individual champions.
Kaden Gregory won the 126-pound title finishing 2-0 in a round-robin format. Junior Hunter McNulty won the 138-pound title with a 6-0 decision over Garret Kaup of West-Point Beemer. Logan Booth came out on top of round-robin format 3-0 at 195 pounds with three pins to claim the title. Alex Miller pinned Eric Hathaway of Pender in :49 to win the 285-pound title.
Ethan Mullaly of North Bend Central improved to 31-5 with four-straight pins and eventually a forfeit win in the 152-pound title match.
Claiming runner-up finishes for Logan View were Jacob McGee (106), Dru Mueller (120), Roberto Valdivia (152), and Andrew Cone (220). Placing third were Ryder Keenan (113), and Ty Miller (160) while Alex Foust (132) placed fourth. Baylor Kaup (145) and Zach McGee (182) finished fifth and Dylan Silva (170) finished seventh.
Trenton Arlt won the 106-pound title for Oakland-Craig while Carter Bousquet won the 113-pound championship, Tom Maline the 170-pound championship and Jarron Metzler the 182-pound championship.
Howells-Dodge's Carter Throener won the 220-pound title.
You have free articles remaining.
EAST HUSKER CONFERENCE
TEAM SCORES: 1, Logan View 177.5; 2, Twin River 125.5; 3, Howells-Dodge 113; 4, West Point-Beemer 107; 5, Oakland-Craig 105.5; 6, Tekamah-Herman 81; 7, Wisner-Pilger 70; 8, North Bend Central 63; 9, Pender 35; 10, Madison 26.5; 11, Stanton 15; 12, BRLD 10; 13, Clarkson-Leigh 5; 14, Scribner-Snyder 2.
FIRST-PLACE MATCHES: 106--Trenton Arlt (Oakland-Craig) 40-3, Jr. over Jacob McGee (Logan View) 31-6, Fr. (Fall 2:40); 113 (Round Robin)--1, Carter Bousquet of Oakland-Craig; 2, Jamison Evert of West Point-Beemer; 3, Ryder Keenan of Logan View. 120 (Round Robin)--1, Logan Burt of Tekamah-Herman; 2, Dru Mueller of Logan View; 3, Korbe Urkoski of Twin River; 4, Dakota Gullickson of Madison; 5, Ryan Woitaszewski of West Point-Beemer; 126 (Round Robin)--1, Kaden Gregory of Logan View; 2, Tony Braniff of Tekamah-Herman; 3, Juan Davalos of Twin River; 132--Beau Zoucha (Twin River) 30-16, So. over Devon Schultz (Wisner-Pilger) 24-15, Fr. (Fall 1:45); 138--Hunter McNulty (Logan View) 29-6, Jr. over Garret Kaup (West Point-Beemer) 22-15, Sr. (Dec 6-0); 145--Gavin Lampman (Wisner-Pilger) 37-4, Sr. over Mason Tenski (Twin River) 25-15, So. (Fall 0:35); 152--Ethan Mullaly (North Bend Central) 31-5, Jr. over Roberto Valdivia (Logan View) 40-7, Jr. (For.); 160-- Jaxson Jones (Twin River) 24-3, Jr. over Levi Belina (Howells-Dodge) 40-4, So. (Fall 1:23); 170--Tom Maline (Oakland-Craig) 20-8, Sr. over Wyatt Hegemann (Howells-Dodge) 35-11, Sr. (Dec 3-1); 182 (Round Robin)--1, Jarron Metzler of Oakland-Craig; 2, Trevor Schumacher of Howells-Dodge; 3, Sutton Pohlman of Stanton; 4, Nolan James of West Point-Beemer; 5, Zach McGee of Logan View; 6, Lucas Cook of Twin River; 195 (Round Robin)--1, Logan Booth of Logan View; 2, Cooper Colson of West Point-Beemer; 3, Demarius Bosveld of North Bend Central; 4, Landon Hilliard of Oakland-Craig. 220--Carter Throener (Howells-Dodge) 43-3, Sr. over Andrew Cone (Logan View) 30-16, Jr. (Fall 1:43); 285--Alex Miller (Logan View) 34-8, Sr. over Eric Hathaway (Pender) 20-13, Sr. (Fall 0:49).
Third place matches: 132--Brady Braniff (Tekamah-Herman) 10-13, Fr. over Alex Foust (Logan View) 4-11, So. (Fall 1:42); 138--Isaac Booth (Twin River) 19-23, Sr. over Lucas Hilliard (Oakland-Craig) 17-15, Sr. (Fall 2:38); 145--Lukus Braniff (Tekamah-Herman) 13-19, So. over Tavis Uhing (Oakland-Craig) 21-17, So. (Fall 0:54); 152--Jed Jones (Twin River) 30-18, So. over Kody Bitter (Tekamah-Herman) 11-17, So. (Dec 9-2); 160-- Ty Miller (Logan View) 31-15, Jr. over Zachary Paasch (West Point-Beemer) 18-14, Jr. (Fall 1:58); 170--Ian Virka (North Bend Central) 23-14, So. over Anthony Palmer (Wisner-Pilger) 20-17, So. (MD 10-1); 220--Kolby Johnson (Madison) 18-4, Jr. over Landon Beaver (Wisner-Pilger) 28-7, Sr. (Inj. 0:00); 285--Kyle Pickhinke (Howells-Dodge) 28-10, Sr. over David Garcia (West Point-Beemer) 27-12, Sr. (Fall 2:14).
Fifth place matches: Dominic Spies (West Point-Beemer) 8-20, So. over Jaden Smith (North Bend Central) 3-24, Fr. (Fall 1:52); 138--Trevor Jedlicka (Howells-Dodge) 19-16, Jr. over Brady Bromm (Tekamah-Herman) 6-14, So. (MD 8-0); 145--Baylor Kaup (Logan View) 28-13, Fr. over Ty Kaup (West Point-Beemer) 14-20, Jr. (Dec 8-5); 152--Zachery Randall (Pender) 28-17, So. over Jacob Hegemann (Howells-Dodge) 18-23, So. (Dec 9-5); 160-- Dawson Schram (Tekamah-Herman) 15-17, So. over Jackson Koehn (Clarkson-Leigh) 9-20, Fr. (Fall 1:12); 170--Fredrik Spalder (West Point-Beemer) 10-15, Sr. over Rocco Gehring (Twin River) 16-16, Fr. (Fall 1:05); 220--Joe Rodriguez (West Point-Beemer) 13-6, Jr. over Laurence Brands (Oakland-Craig) 16-23, Sr. (Fall 0:46); 285--Daniel Ciriaco (Madison) 15-10, Sr. over Gunner Fink (Twin River) 9-18, So. (Fall 1:06).
Seventh place matches: 138--Jake Hunke (North Bend Central) 9-21, Fr. over Alexander Johnson (Pender) 7-28, So. (Fall 1:20); 145--Colin Rhynalds (North Bend Central) 12-23, So. over Cole Grovijohn (Howells-Dodge) 7-24, Fr. (Fall 2:46); 152--Samuel Good (Wisner-Pilger) 6-10, Fr. over Agustus Gomez (BRLD) 0-4, So. (For.); 160-- Jacob Bruns (Pender) 16-19, So. over Braydn Manning (North Bend Central) 6-15, Jr. (Inj. 0:00); 170--Dylan Silva (Logan View) 13-25, Bye; 220--Chandler Carrier (Scribner-Snyder) Bye; 285--Trayce From (North Bend Central) Bye.