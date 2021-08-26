Logan View girls take second at home race

A pair of newcomers helped the Logan View Lady Raiders to a runner-up finish at the Logan View Invitational Thursday. standings.

Freshman Malorie Weaklend finished fifth, clocking in at 23:20.25 as the first finisher for Logan View.

Senior Maelee Beacom finished two spots back in seventh with a time of 23:35.09.

Fellow freshman Keegan Francis snuck inside the top 15 with a 25:42.52 to claim 14th.

Brooklyn Reynolds rounded out the team score with a time of 26:48.50 for 17th place.

On the boys side, Sam Peters claimed a top five finish as the host Raiders finished sixth as a team.

The sophomore cleared the 5k in 19:08.38.

Senior Kayl Francis took sixth in 19:19.46.

Sophomore Jacob Smith took 36th in 22:27.42 while freshman Matson Beacom rounded the team score with a 22:56.47 for 42nd place.

