Logan View matches best start in last decade at 4-1

Logan View matched its best start in a decade Friday, taking down Arlington 21-13 on Friday.

The Raiders lead 14-13 late in the fourth when Riley Hoetfelker put the finishing touches on Logan View’s win with a game-sealing 12-yard touchdown run.

“We haven’t been in that situation in a while and when we were, it was a year ago and we already had some losses,” coach Dustin Sealey said. “What we talked about at halftime is coming together and finishing this thing. That’s exactly what we did in the second half.

The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by Logan Booth.

“I like how we were able to run the ball up the middle, kept pounding it and pounding it,” Sealey said.

Logan View’s lead held until the final seconds of the half when Arlington quarterback Josh Miller punched in a one-yard touchdown run as the clock expired, sending the game into the break tied at 7-7.

The Raiders regained the lead on the opening drive of the second half with Hoetfelker logging his first rushing touchdown of the night.