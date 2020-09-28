Logan View matches best start in last decade at 4-1

Logan View matched its best start in a decade Friday, taking down Arlington 21-13 on Friday.
The Raiders lead 14-13 late in the fourth when Riley Hoetfelker put the finishing touches on Logan View’s win with a game-sealing 12-yard touchdown run.
“We haven’t been in that situation in a while and when we were, it was a year ago and we already had some losses,” coach Dustin Sealey said. “What we talked about at halftime is coming together and finishing this thing. That’s exactly what we did in the second half.
The Raiders jumped out to a 7-0 lead in the first quarter with a 2-yard touchdown run by Logan Booth.
“I like how we were able to run the ball up the middle, kept pounding it and pounding it,” Sealey said.
Logan View’s lead held until the final seconds of the half when Arlington quarterback Josh Miller punched in a one-yard touchdown run as the clock expired, sending the game into the break tied at 7-7.
The Raiders regained the lead on the opening drive of the second half with Hoetfelker logging his first rushing touchdown of the night.
Arlington answered in the fourth quarter with Miller hooking up with Logan Kaup, but the Eagles couldn’t convert the point after try, leaving Logan View in command 14-13.
Logan View moves to 4-1 with the win, matching the best start of the season this decade and a marked improvement on last year’s 0-9 campaign.
“They seem to practice every week, play better every week,” Sealey said. “We are constantly improving. This was a big test for us and I am really proud of the way they came together and played.”
More than an improvement of physical play, Sealey feels the wins are coming from an improved attitude.
“Regardless of being 0-9 (last season), I thought we played hard every week. It’s more of an attitude this year of we can win and we are going to do everything we can and we are going to come together and do it together,” Sealey said.
Logan View hosts Boys Town in week six.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!