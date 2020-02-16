Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys can't recover from slow start
View Comments
spotlight alert top story

Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys can't recover from slow start

{{featured_button_text}}
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder

A slow start doomed the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys basketball Friday night.

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur outscored the Raiders 14-5 in the first quarter and that was all they would need as the Wolverines went on to win 51-42.

The rest of the game was even as both teams scored 11 points in the second quarter and each outscored the other by three points in the last two quarters.

Three players scored in double figures for LV/S-S. Riley Hoetfelker and Connor Larson tied for team-high honors with 11 points apiece. Garrett Kriete added 10 on 4 of 6 shooting from the field including both 3-pointers attempted.

Kriete led with three rebounds and Larson had five assists.

The Raiders are now 16-7 on the season and wrap up the regular season Friday at Yutan.

BRLD 51, LVSS 42

BRLD 14 11 15 11 -- 51 
LVSS 11 12 14 -- 42 

BRLD--stats not provided.

LVSS--Garrett Palmer 4, Riley Hoetfelker 11, Connor Larson 11, Trystain Roseberry 6, Garrett Kriete 10.

View Comments
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News