Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys can't recover from slow start

A slow start doomed the Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys basketball Friday night.

Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur outscored the Raiders 14-5 in the first quarter and that was all they would need as the Wolverines went on to win 51-42.

The rest of the game was even as both teams scored 11 points in the second quarter and each outscored the other by three points in the last two quarters.

Three players scored in double figures for LV/S-S. Riley Hoetfelker and Connor Larson tied for team-high honors with 11 points apiece. Garrett Kriete added 10 on 4 of 6 shooting from the field including both 3-pointers attempted.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Kriete led with three rebounds and Larson had five assists.

The Raiders are now 16-7 on the season and wrap up the regular season Friday at Yutan.

BRLD 51, LVSS 42