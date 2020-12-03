Logan View-Scribner-Snyder boys return plenty of firepower

New head coach Jake Scheef takes over a Logan View boys program that returns four out of its top five scorers while coming off a 17-8 season.
The Raiders have lots of experience with five seniors led by Connor Larson, who was the team’s leading scorer a year ago at 12.3 points per game.
Riley Hoetfelker also averaged double-figures as a junior at 10.1 points per game while Garrett Kriete was off the double-digit mark at 8.3 points per game.
2020-21 Schedule
Dec. 3—Oakland-Craig
Dec. 5—Twin River
Dec. 10—Wahoo
Dec. 12—at Conestoga
Dec. 15—Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 17—Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 5—at Douglas County West
Jan. 7—Fort Calhoun
Jan. 9—Stanton
Jan. 12—at Bishop Neumann
Jan. 16—at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 19—Arlington
Jan. 21—at Raymond Central
Feb. 5—Louisville
Feb. 6—at Syracuse
Feb. 9—at Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 12—at BRLD
Feb. 19—Yutan
