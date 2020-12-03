Logan View-Scribner-Snyder boys return plenty of firepower

New head coach Jake Scheef takes over a Logan View boys program that returns four out of its top five scorers while coming off a 17-8 season.

The Raiders have lots of experience with five seniors led by Connor Larson, who was the team’s leading scorer a year ago at 12.3 points per game.

Riley Hoetfelker also averaged double-figures as a junior at 10.1 points per game while Garrett Kriete was off the double-digit mark at 8.3 points per game.

2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 3—Oakland-Craig

Dec. 5—Twin River

Dec. 10—Wahoo

Dec. 12—at Conestoga

Dec. 15—Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 17—Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 5—at Douglas County West

Jan. 7—Fort Calhoun

Jan. 9—Stanton

Jan. 12—at Bishop Neumann

Jan. 16—at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 19—Arlington

Jan. 21—at Raymond Central