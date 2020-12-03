Logan View-Scribner-Snyder girls return its top six scores

The Logan View-Scribner-Snyder will be looking to improve upon their 5-18 mark last season under new head coach Erin Johnson.
Logan View returns its top six scorers from last season led by senior Josie Kahlandt. She averaged 11.2 points per game while also hauling in 4.2 rebounds per game.
Senior Valerie Uehling checked in at 8.9 points a season ago.
Juniors Maelee Beacom, Cailey Stout Karlie Hansen and sophomore Grace Schlueter all saw playing time last year and are expected to contribute again.
2020-21 Schedule
Dec. 3 - Oakland-Craig
Dec. 5 - Twin River
Dec. 10 - at Yutan
Dec. 12 - at Conestoga
Dec. 15 - Columbus Lakeview
Dec. 17 - Tekamah-Herman
Jan. 5 - at Douglas County West
Jan. 7 - Fort Calhoun
Jan. 9 - Stanton
Jan. 12 - at Bishop Neumann
Jan. 16 - at Wisner-Pilger
Jan. 19 - Arlington
Jan. 21 - at Raymond Central
Feb. 2 - Ashland-Greenwood
Feb. 5 - Louisville
Feb. 6 - at Syracuse
Feb. 11 - at Boys Town
Feb. 12 - at BRLD
