Logan View-Scribner-Snyder girls return its top six scores

The Logan View-Scribner-Snyder will be looking to improve upon their 5-18 mark last season under new head coach Erin Johnson.

Logan View returns its top six scorers from last season led by senior Josie Kahlandt. She averaged 11.2 points per game while also hauling in 4.2 rebounds per game.

Senior Valerie Uehling checked in at 8.9 points a season ago.

Juniors Maelee Beacom, Cailey Stout Karlie Hansen and sophomore Grace Schlueter all saw playing time last year and are expected to contribute again.

2020-21 Schedule

Dec. 3 - Oakland-Craig

Dec. 5 - Twin River

Dec. 10 - at Yutan

Dec. 12 - at Conestoga

Dec. 15 - Columbus Lakeview

Dec. 17 - Tekamah-Herman

Jan. 5 - at Douglas County West

Jan. 7 - Fort Calhoun

Jan. 9 - Stanton

Jan. 12 - at Bishop Neumann

Jan. 16 - at Wisner-Pilger

Jan. 19 - Arlington