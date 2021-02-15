Logan View sends sixto state

Logan View had five wrestlers reach the championship round of the Class C District 3 Saturday with Dru Mueller and Andrew Cone coming away with district crowns.

The Raiders finished third in the team standings with 110.5 points.

Mueller (120), the top seed in his bracket, won his semifinals match with a 15-0 technical fall in the second period.

He posted a 7-0 shutout in the title match against Ashton Johnson of Twin River.

Cone (220) started his day with a first period pin then secured his spot at state with a 13-5 major decision in the semifinals.

In his final match of the day, Cone won a 6-2 decision over Coy Meysenburg of Aquinas Catholic.

Jacob McGee (113), Roberto Valdivia (138), Hunter McNulty (145) and Logan Booth (220) all reached the first place match, but finished runner-up.

McGee won his first two bouts via pinfall, then lost an 8-7 decision to Jakob Kavan of Aquinas Catholic in the championship round.

Valdivia claimed a 3-1 decision in the semifinals then lost a 5-0 decision to Hunter Vandenberg of Aquinas Catholic.