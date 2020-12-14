Logan View wrestling finishes runner-up at North Bend Central Invite

Peters was the only Raider to emerge with a third place finish.

North Bend CentralThe Tigers had a pair of runner-up finishers at their home tournament in Ethan Mullally (152) and Jace Owen (285).

Mullally’s first three matches of the day did not go beyond the first period as he ended each with a pin.

In the championship round, Logan View’s Roberto Valdivia secured a takedown with five seconds left in overtime to secure a 4-2 decision over Mullally.

Owen worked some magic in the semifinals to earn his spot in the championship round. The senior notched a reversal and a near-fall in the final 15 seconds of the match to force overtime at 6-6 then produced a take-down in OT to move on.

Owen was pinned in the second period Coy Meysenburg of Aquinas in the championship round.

Dominic Conway (113) was North Bend Central’s third placer, taking third.

He won the third place match over Justus Weidemann of Logan View with an 8-4 decision.

ArlingtonArlington was featured in three of the finals bouts with the Eagles coming away with a pair of first place finishes.