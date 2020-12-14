Logan View wrestling finishes runner-up at North Bend Central Invite

A handful of area teams took part in the North Bend Central Invite Saturday.
David City Aquinas won the tournament with 296 team points while Logan View took second with 183.5 points. Host North Bend Central finished sixth, six points ahead of seventh place finisher Arlington. Cedar Bluffs tallied 13 points to finish 14th.
Logan ViewThe Raiders came away with three individual titles during their runner-up team finish in Jacob McGee (113), Roberto Valdivia (152) and Logan Booth (220).
McGree dominated the field, winning his first two matches with first period pins before claiming the title on a 14-5 major decision.
Valdivia did not have as easy of a route to his title needing a third period pin and a 6-4 decision to reach the final match. In the championship, Ethan Mullally took him to overtime, where he emerged with a 4-2 decision.
Booth won all fourth of his matches by pin with the longest match of the day going into the second period.
The Raiders were also active on the backside of the bracket with eight different Logan View wrestlers reaching the third place match—Justus Weidemann (113), Sam Peters (120), Ryder Keenan (132), Hunter McNulty (145), Ty Miller (160), Braydon Wobken (170), Dylan Silva (182), Zach McGee (285).
Peters was the only Raider to emerge with a third place finish.
North Bend CentralThe Tigers had a pair of runner-up finishers at their home tournament in Ethan Mullally (152) and Jace Owen (285).
Mullally’s first three matches of the day did not go beyond the first period as he ended each with a pin.
In the championship round, Logan View’s Roberto Valdivia secured a takedown with five seconds left in overtime to secure a 4-2 decision over Mullally.
Owen worked some magic in the semifinals to earn his spot in the championship round. The senior notched a reversal and a near-fall in the final 15 seconds of the match to force overtime at 6-6 then produced a take-down in OT to move on.
Owen was pinned in the second period Coy Meysenburg of Aquinas in the championship round.
Dominic Conway (113) was North Bend Central’s third placer, taking third.
He won the third place match over Justus Weidemann of Logan View with an 8-4 decision.
ArlingtonArlington was featured in three of the finals bouts with the Eagles coming away with a pair of first place finishes.
Hunter Golmore (145) went 4-0 on the day, securing a pair of technical falls and a second period pin to reach the championship match. In the finals, Golmore edged out Aquinas’ Christopher Nickolite 3-1 in overtime.
Gilmore earned his 150th career win during the tournament.
Also taking home a weight class title was fellow senior Josh Miller, who dominated the 170lbs field. Miller secured a second period pin, a 7-0 decision to reach the finals then finished off the day with a 17-4 major decision over Pierce’s Michael Kruntorad.
Trey Hill (106) reached the finals, but lost to Grady Romshek of Aquinas in a 13-3 major decision to finish runner-up.
Cedar BluffsCedar Bluffs sent a pair of wrestlers to the meet. Morgen Marten (113) went 1-2 on the day while Garrett Capron (152) finished the day at 2-2.
