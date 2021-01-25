Logan View wrestling wins first NCC title

The Logan View wrestling team is now one for one in Nebraska Capital Conference championships, winning the conference title Saturday in the Raiders first year in the league.

The Raiders edged out Yutan by a point to claim the conference crown 166 to 165. Host Arlington finished eighth with 43.5 team points.

Six Logan View grapplers reached the finals with Dru Mueller (120) and Roberto Valdivia (138) coming away with individual conference titles.

Mueller beat Fort Calhoun’s Lance Olberding with a 10-8 decision in the finals while Valdivia ended his day with a dominant 12-4 major decision win over Conestoga’s Carter Plowman.

Hunter McNulty (145), Dylan Silva (182) Logan Booth (195) and Andrew Cone (285) all reached the first place match.

McNulty lost a 4-3 decision to Arlington’s Hunter Gilmore in the title clash, moving Gilmore to 37-1 on the season.

Silva lost to Yutan’s Caden Egr in a second period pin.

Booth lost in a 16-6 major decision to Syracuse's Burton Brandt in the championship clash, suffering his first loss of the season.

Cone fell to Zachary Burr of Syracuse via a second period pin.