Logan View, Yutan to join Nebraska Capitol Conference for the 2020-21 school year

The Nebraska Capitol Conference is adding three more schools.

Logan View, Yutan and Conestoga will be joining the NCC beginning with the 2020-21 school year. The NCC board of principals approved the move Wednesday.

The addition of those three schools follows Louisville's acceptance into the conference last summer. The Lions also will join in the fall.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-648-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

Yutan, Conestoga and Louisville currently make up the 11-school East Central Nebraska Conference. Logan View, which co-ops with Scribner-Snyder for some sports, will be leaving the East Husker Conference.

The NCC took a proactive approach after Wahoo and Platteview announced last summer that they would be leaving for the newly formed Trailblazer Conference.

Arlington, Ashland-Greenwood, Douglas County West, Fort Calhoun, Raymond Central and Syracuse are the other current schools in the NCC, a league with a focus on Class C athletic programs.

"We are excited about the expansion of our league," said Brad Jacobsen, NCC president and Ashland-Greenwood principal. "We are proud of the traditions of opportunities for students athletically, in the arts and academically, and are excited to have some new partners.

"The addition of these schools fit our vision of what the NCC has been in its history and provide a nice geographic expansion for our future."

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0