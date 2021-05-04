Logan View's Jake Hagerbaumer sets school record at home invite

Logan View’s Jake Hagerbaumer set the school record Tuesday at the Logan View Invite at Elkhorn Valley golf course.

Hagerbaumer shot a 66 to run away with the team title, lowering his own school record for 18 holes.

His 31 on the front side also set the program’s best mark for nine holes.

The Raiders finished third as a team, dropping a playoff with Bergan as both teams finished with a 355 team score.

Logan View’s team score was made up by Kolton Kriete’s 84—good enough for 12th—Drew Hagerbaumer’s 89 and Caden Licht’s 96.

The Knights were led by runner-up finisher Brady Davis, who carded a 73 on the day.

Spencer Hamilton joined Davis in the top 15, shooting 84 to finish in 11th place.

Jared Forsberg missed the top 15 by a stroke with an 87.

Preston Tracy and Jarett Boggs both shot a 91.

North Bend Central finished fifth as a team, shooting a 369 as a team.

Connor Schlueter led the Tigers with an 80, finishing in eighth place.