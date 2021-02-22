Logan View's Mueller finishes runner-up in Class C

OMAHA - Coming into the Class C state tournament, the 120lbs bracket was circled as the one with the most violiality. With no clear cut favorite for the crown, the title was up for grabs.

Logan View’s Dru Mueller fought through the bracket to reach the championship match and finished runner-up - the highest placement of his career.

“I heard somebody say if we wrestled that bracket five times, we’d have five different finalists and I believe that 100 percent, so I feel like the odds were in my favor and there were a lot of close matches that could have pretty easily went the other way, so I am pretty happy with how my tournament went.”

That showed in the opening match of the tournament for Mueller, who beat Jace Goebel of Syracuse with a 13-4 major decision, but still had to fend off getting turned in the final period to hold off Goebel.

To secure his third straight medal, Mueller held off Gavin Dozler of Boone Central for a 4-2 decision win.

Mueller punched his ticket to the parade of champions with a 7-5 decision win over Tristan Burbach of Central City in the semifinals.

In the final match of his Raider career, Mueller got off to a strong start, escaping from Kaleb Baker of St. Paul to get an early 1-0 lead.