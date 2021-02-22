Logan View's Mueller finishes runner-up in Class C

OMAHA - Coming into the Class C state tournament, the 120lbs bracket was circled as the one with the most violiality. With no clear cut favorite for the crown, the title was up for grabs.
Logan View’s Dru Mueller fought through the bracket to reach the championship match and finished runner-up - the highest placement of his career.
“I heard somebody say if we wrestled that bracket five times, we’d have five different finalists and I believe that 100 percent, so I feel like the odds were in my favor and there were a lot of close matches that could have pretty easily went the other way, so I am pretty happy with how my tournament went.”
That showed in the opening match of the tournament for Mueller, who beat Jace Goebel of Syracuse with a 13-4 major decision, but still had to fend off getting turned in the final period to hold off Goebel.
To secure his third straight medal, Mueller held off Gavin Dozler of Boone Central for a 4-2 decision win.
Mueller punched his ticket to the parade of champions with a 7-5 decision win over Tristan Burbach of Central City in the semifinals.
In the final match of his Raider career, Mueller got off to a strong start, escaping from Kaleb Baker of St. Paul to get an early 1-0 lead.
Baker would score the next four points of the match to claim the 120lbs state title with a 4-1 decision.
“One twenty this year has just been super crazy, especially coming into this tournament,” Mueller said. “I didn’t expect to win, I didn’t expect to lose, I just went out and tried to wrestle my match and see how it turned out.”
The senior finishes his final run as a Raider with a 40-9 record. Over the course of his four years at Logan View, Mueller amassed 157 career wins, setting the program’s all-time win mark.
“I didn’t place in one of my first tournaments this year and that had me bummed out, but to turn it around and come and get a second place finish has me going,” Mueller said.
Mueller wasn’t the only Raider to reach the podium as four of Logan View’s six wrestlers in the tournament returned with a medal.
Junior Logan Booth was the second highest placer for Logan View, taking third at 195lbs.
Booth dominated the four matches he won, earning two pins, a technical fall and a 9-6 - which came over Brandon Beeson of Tri County in the quarterfinals to guarantee his second straight medal.
Booth’s lone loss came to Burton Brandt of Syracuse in a 12-0 major decision.
The junior ended the season with a 48-5 record.
Senior Hunter McNulty worked his way through the backside of the bracket for a fourth place finish.
McNulty lost his quarterfinals match to Brady Thompson of O’Neill - the eventual state runner-up then won his next three matches to reach the third place match.
McNulty looked poised to push Arlington’s Hunter Gilmore to overtime in the bronze medal round, but Gilmore landed a reversal in the final second of the match to give McNulty a 2-0 decision loss.
He ends the year with a 47-8 record.
Jacob McGee (113) started his tournament with back-to-back wins on Friday including an upset of Ely Olberding of Fort Calhoun in a 10-5 decision in the quarterfinals.
The sophomore lost his semifinals match to Cole Kunz of Central City, then dropped the consolation semifinals in a 7-2 decision to Jose Escandon of Gibbon.
McGee ended his tournament run with another win over Olberding, this time a pin in 1:35.
His sophomore season ended with a 36-8 record.
Andrew Cone (220) and Roberto Valdivia (138) both went 1-2 during their time at state.