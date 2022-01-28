 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Logemann, Nosal power Bergan past Boys Town

Gavin Logemann and Max Nosal combined to power Bergan past Boys Town in the consolation round of the Centennial Conference tournament Thursday 67-60.

The duo tallied 47 points together with Logemann going for 24 and Nosal 23.

Logemann connected on three of the Knights nine three-pointers while Nosal did most of his work at the free throw line, converting 13 of 18 attempts.

Bergan led 28-22 at halftime.

The two teams combined to score 51 points in the fourth quarter as the Knights held on to their halftime lead.

Sam Sleister and Spencer Hamilton both added a pair of three’s to finish with seven and six points, respectively.

Bergan (9-7) travels to Omaha Concordia Tuesday for its next contest.

