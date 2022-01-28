Logemann, Nosal power Bergan past Boys Town

Gavin Logemann and Max Nosal combined to power Bergan past Boys Town in the consolation round of the Centennial Conference tournament Thursday 67-60.
The duo tallied 47 points together with Logemann going for 24 and Nosal 23.
Logemann connected on three of the Knights nine three-pointers while Nosal did most of his work at the free throw line, converting 13 of 18 attempts.
Bergan led 28-22 at halftime.
The two teams combined to score 51 points in the fourth quarter as the Knights held on to their halftime lead.
Sam Sleister and Spencer Hamilton both added a pair of three’s to finish with seven and six points, respectively.
Bergan (9-7) travels to Omaha Concordia Tuesday for its next contest.