The Logan View/Scribner-Snyder boys basketball team advanced to the semifinals of the East Husker Conference Tournament with a 60-51 win over Oakland-Craig Tuesday night.
The Raiders move on to face top-seeded Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur at 7:30 Friday night at Midland University.
LV/S-S used a big second quarter to improve to 15-4 on the season.
Trailing 13-5 after the opening quarter, the Raiders exploded for 24 points in the second to take a 29-20 lead into halftime.
Garrett Kriete led three players in double figures for Logan View/Scribner-Snyder.
The Junior ended with 22 points behind three 3-pointers and seven free throws to go with three jumpers.
Connor Larson and Riley Hoetfelker, also juniors, ended with 17 and 13 points respectively. Hoetfelker also made three 3s.
Kriete also led the Raiders with eight rebounds. Junior Brett Uhing led with four assists.
Gunnar Ray led O-C with 14 points and Wyatt Seagren added 13.
Seagren led the Knights with eight rebounds and Ray led with four assists.
Oakland hosts a pair of consolation semifinal games on Friday.
Howells-Dodge and Wisner-Pilger meet in the other consolation semifinal set for a 6 p.m. start. O-C and Twin River follow.
Beginning the night at Midland at 6 p.m. Friday, No. 2 seed North Bend Central takes on No. 3 Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family.
LVSS 60, OAKLAND-CRAIG 51 LVSS 60, OAKLAND-CRAIG 51
LVSS 5 24 13 18 — 60
Oakland-Craig 13 7 10 21 — 51
LVSS—Riley Hoetfelker 13, Jake Hagerbaumer 6, Brett Uhing 2, Connor Larson 17, Garrett Kriete 22.
OAKLAND-CRAIG—Gunnar Ray 14, Colton Thomsen 8, Jaron Meyer 5, Ian Lundquist 3, Coulter Thiele 7, Caden Nelson 1, Wyatt Seagren 13.