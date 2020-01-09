VALLEY -- Logan View/Scribner-Snyder held Douglas County West to just 9 points in the second half to rally for a 47-33 win in high school boys basketball action Tuesday.
The Falcons led 24-17 at the half but LV/S-S outscored DCW 30-9 in the second half for the win.
Riley Hoetfelker and Conner Larson scored in double figures for the Raiders with 16 and 14 points respectively in the win. Kyle Marick shared game-high honors with Hoetfelker with 16 points to lead the Falcons.
DC West 13 11 9 0 -- 33
LV/S-S 12 5 16 14 -- 47
DC West - Kyle Marick 16, Carson Roubicek 9, Zach Spanke 4, Chase Jones 4.
LV/S-S - Riley Hoetfelker 16, Conner Larson 14, Trystain Roseberry 8, Garrett Kriete 9.
3-pointers: DCW 3-18 (Marick 2-10, Roubicek 1-5, Joe Graham 0-1, Brody Travis 0-2), LVSS 4-17 (Hoetfelker 2-8, Brett Uhing 0-2, Jayden Korman 0-1, Larson 1-2, Toseberry 1-4). Rebounds: DCW 19 (Jones 5), LVSS 33 (Hoetfelker, Kriete 7). Steals: DCW 9 (Graham 3), LVSS 8 (Hoetfelker 4). Assists: DCW 6 (Marick, Roubicek 2), LVSS 10 (Larson 4).