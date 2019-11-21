Fremont began Nebraska High School Bowling Association competition last weekend at King's Lanes in Norfolk.
The Fremont varsity boys team captured first place. Cole Macaluso had games of 262, 202 and 232 with a 700 series. He was named captain of the all-tournament first team.
Camden McKenzie had games of 225 and 252 with a 641 series. He placed third on the all-tournament first team.
Chris Emmons placed fourth on the first team with games of 216, 212 and 212 for a series of 640. Teammate Nathan Stinemates had a game of 213 with a 581 series. He placed second on the second all-tournament squad.
In the varsity girls division, Fremont finished in third place.
Hayleigh Johnson led the way. She had games of 182, 200 and 178 with a series of 558. She placed second on the all-tournament first team.
Hailey Sickels was the captain of the all-tournament second team with games of 152, 204 and 170 and a series of 526. Katie Hill was second on the second team with games of 155 and 193 and a series of 481.
Fremont won the junior varsity girls division.
Kayleigh McKenzie was the all-tournament captain with a series of 497. Hannah Bowling was second on the all-tournament team with a 394 series while Lexi Montoya was third with a 376 series.
Fremont finished second in the junior varsity boys division.
Steven Bowling Jr. had games of 178 and 199 and bowled a 498 series to earn all-tournament first-team honors. Joining him on the first team was Alex Rieesen. He had a high game of 239 and a series of 498.
Two Tigers earned second-team recognition. Logan Kuntzweiler had a high game of 193 with a 474 series while Nate Wusk had games of 167 and 164 with a 445 series.
Fremont also had bowlers compete in the middle school division.
The Fremont Gold finished sixth. Andrew Wusk placed fourth on the all-tournament first-team with high games of 181 and 182 and a 503 series.
The Fremont White finished eighth. Emma Hill had games of 119, 120 and 118 with a series of 350. She placed fourth on the all-tournament first team. Kailynn Valentine bowled high games of 120 and 118 withe a series of 360. She was named captain of the second team.
Carter Vanek had a 118 game.