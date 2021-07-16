 Skip to main content
Macaluso named Dexter High School All-American Bowling team
Macaluso named Dexter High School All-American Bowling team

State bowling, 2.8

Fremont's Cole Macaluso bowls in the boys state bowling championship Monday at Sun Valley Lanes.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star

Fremont’s Cole Macaluso was named to the 2021 Dexter High School All-American bowling team.

The recent Fremont graduate claimed the first ever boys individual state championship this past winter while also leading the Tigers to the boys team state title in the first year of its existence at the NSAA level.

Macaluso beat Millard North’s Adam Gollhofer 396-363 in the championship round to claim the boys state title.

The teams were selected by Dexter Bowling in consultation with the International Bowling Campus Youth Development staff.

Applicants were required to have at least a 3.0 GPA (on a 4.0 scale) and submit a resume of their bowling and academic achievements, along with an essay, to be considered for the team. They also were required to provide recommendation letters from their coaches or athletic directors and at least one additional letter of recommendation.

Macaluso, one of five male bowlers to be honored, will receive a $1,000 scholarship.

