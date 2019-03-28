LINCOLN — Fremont High School took to the road Thursday night to even its record in girls soccer.
Madisen Manning’s goal off a Bella Keaton assist lifted the Tigers to a 1-0 victory over Lincoln Northeast at Seacrest Field. The win improves Fremont to 1-1 on the season.
The game was scoreless at halftime before Manning put FHS ahead for good.
“I was really proud of the movement that the girls did offensively to create that goal,” Fremont coach Charlee Wiese said.
Freshman Thalia Tenney recorded 10 saves while earning the shutout.
“Overall, I think we did a good job this game of possessing the ball more than we did in the past games or in past seasons,” Wiese said.
Wiese said junior Georgia Witte executed well.
“Georgia played very well taking the ball multiple times down to the corner and crossing it in and creating space for our offense,” she said. “I wish I could’ve seen more points on the board, but I think we have a solid foundation of knowledge to work with and I know that it will come eventually.”
Wiese was also impressed with the class the Northeast squad displayed during the announcing of the players. The LNE players presented the FHS athletes with a Nebraska Strong headband in regards to the flooding that has hit the Fremont area this month.
“Little things like that remind us that there are some people’s lives that are changing drastically and we have to stay strong as a community throughout Nebraska,” Wiese said. “It was a very kind gesture and our girls were very grateful for their team to put in the effort to think about the town of Fremont.”
The Tigers will compete Saturday at the Norfolk Invitational.