Matt Burg wanted to do something different and creative for a Fremont High School golf triangular Monday afternoon.
The Tigers, Omaha Marian and Elkhorn South competed in the meet at the Fremont Golf Club, but with a twist.
“It is the halfway point of the season and we wanted to do something to break up the routine,” said Burg, the Tigers’ coach. “The girls got to play with another teammate and compete in a scramble format and then we added a match play component to it.”
Marian won the event by winning four matches. The Storm won three while the Tigers prevailed in one.
“Not only did our kids like it, but so did the kids from Marian and Elkhorn South,” Burg said. “It just broke up the season a bit.”
Emma Witte and Lauren Gifford earned Fremont’s win. They beat Ellen Payne and Emma Lefler of Elkhorn South 1-up.
“Emma and Lauren really enjoyed playing together,” Burg said. “They went out and competed hard for us.”
On Tuesday, Fremont finished ninth at the Lincoln Southwest Junior Varsity Invitational at Mahoney. Marian won the meet with a 333 while Lincoln East was second with 338. Kearney was third at 352 while the Tigers shot 395 to place eighth in the 16-team meet.
Alyssa Walters of the Tigers finished 10th with a career best 89. She shot a 44 on the front and 45 on the back.
“What has been missing from her game this season has been consistency,” Burg said. “She would have a few slip-ups on the front or back nine and today there wasn’t any of that. She had no holes with big numbers and played really well.”
Maggie Norris of the Tigers shot a 92 (47-45) and was 16th — one spot out of medaling.
“It was also a career best for Maggie,” Burg said.
Jeslynn Baumgart of Marian was the meet medalist with a 79.
Kloey Dau (106), Charlie Earth (108) and Miriam Huss (121) also competed for Fremont.
Fremont will compete Thursday at the Norfolk Invitational. It will be the Tigers’ first of what they hope is three appearances at the Norfolk Country Club. The Heartland Athletic Conference Championships are set for Sept. 27 with the Class A state tournament Oct. 8-9.
Southwest JV Invite
Team Scores — Omaha Marian 333, Lincoln East 338, Kearney 352, Lincoln Southeast 366, Papillion-La Vista 388, Millard North 391, Lincoln Pius 394, Fremont 395, Millard West 401, Columbus 413, Beatrice 413, Lincoln Southwest 450, Bellevue West 492, Lincoln High 507, Lincoln Northeast 519, Lincoln North Star 521.