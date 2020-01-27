Douglas County West used a big fourth quarter to earn a 58-46 win over Arlington Friday night in Arlington.
The Falcons turned a 35-35 game into their ninth win of the season by outscoring the Eagles 23-11 in the fourth quarter.
Kyle Marick scored 22 points and added six assists in the win. Zach Spanke led with eight rebounds and Carson Roubicek also had six assists.
DC West (9-6) hosts Syracuse Feb. 4.
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST 58, ARLINGTON 46
|DC West
|14
|7
|14
|23
|--
|58
|Arlington
|7
|14
|14
|11
|--
|46
DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST--Marick 22, Kirby 4, Roubicek 9, Spanke 6, Lopemann 7, Graham 5, Travis 5
ARLINGTON -- Stats not provided.