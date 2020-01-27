{{featured_button_text}}
Douglas County West

Douglas County West used a big fourth quarter to earn a 58-46 win over Arlington Friday night in Arlington.

The Falcons turned a 35-35 game into their ninth win of the season by outscoring the Eagles 23-11 in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Marick scored 22 points and added six assists in the win. Zach Spanke led with eight rebounds and Carson Roubicek also had six assists.

DC West (9-6) hosts Syracuse Feb. 4.

 

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST 58, ARLINGTON 46 

DC West 1471423--58
Arlington7141411 --46

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST--Marick 22, Kirby 4, Roubicek 9, Spanke 6, Lopemann 7, Graham 5, Travis 5

ARLINGTON -- Stats not provided.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments