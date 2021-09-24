Maris Dahl, Fremont finishes runner-up at North Star Invite

Led by a runner-up finish by Maris Dahl, Fremont finished second at the Lincoln North Star Invite Thursday.

The Tigers finished with 98 points, trailing Lincoln Southwest, who won the meet with 27 points.

Dahl conquered the course in 20:24.39. Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest won the race with a time of 19:3825.

Avry LaFavor logged the second fastest time for Fremont, finishing in 21:54.86 to take 16th place.

Taylor McCabe ran a 22:12.41 to finish in 22nd place while Chloe Hemmer ran a 22:34.86 to take 27th place.

Jenna Knuppel rounded out thye Tigers team score with a 31st place finish in 22:49.03.

Ayva Darmento also ran in the varsity race, clocking in at 23:17.03 for 39th place, but did not factor into the team score.

