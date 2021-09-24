 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Maris Dahl, Fremont finishes runner-up at North Star Invite
0 Comments

Maris Dahl, Fremont finishes runner-up at North Star Invite

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
FRE_092521_.jpg

Fremont's Maris Dahl runs at the Tigers home meet at Valley View Golf Course.

 Randy Speer Fremont Tribune

Led by a runner-up finish by Maris Dahl, Fremont finished second at the Lincoln North Star Invite Thursday.

The Tigers finished with 98 points, trailing Lincoln Southwest, who won the meet with 27 points.

Dahl conquered the course in 20:24.39. Brianna Rinn of Lincoln Southwest won the race with a time of 19:3825.

Avry LaFavor logged the second fastest time for Fremont, finishing in 21:54.86 to take 16th place.

Taylor McCabe ran a 22:12.41 to finish in 22nd place while Chloe Hemmer ran a 22:34.86 to take 27th place.

Jenna Knuppel rounded out thye Tigers team score with a 31st place finish in 22:49.03.

Ayva Darmento also ran in the varsity race, clocking in at 23:17.03 for 39th place, but did not factor into the team score.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Watch Now: Related Video

Are the Green Bay Packers pretenders?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News