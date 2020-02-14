Markowski, Aschoff too much for Fremont High girls

Not much could slow Alexis Markowski against Class A No. 7 Fremont on Friday night.

But when the 6-foot-3 center picked up her third foul early in the third quarter and took a seat, the No. 2 Thunderbolts kept striking behind the play of another standout junior.

Point guard Jillian Aschoff scored a career-high 24 points, to go with Markowski’s career-high 34 points, and Lincoln Pius X topped the Tigers 71-62 at Pius X High School to improve to 19-0.

“Jillian really kind of took over there for a stretch and got other people involved,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “She played very well offensively, and when Lex went out she kind of put it on herself and she did a great job.”

Markowski recorded a double-double 12 minutes into the game. By that point, she had 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers struggled to stop Markowski once the ball was in her hands.

The South Dakota State recruit, however, picked up her third foul, and Fremont had a chance to improve on a four-point deficit. Instead, Pius X extended the lead.