Markowski, Aschoff too much for Fremont High girls

Not much could slow Alexis Markowski against Class A No. 7 Fremont on Friday night.
But when the 6-foot-3 center picked up her third foul early in the third quarter and took a seat, the No. 2 Thunderbolts kept striking behind the play of another standout junior.
Point guard Jillian Aschoff scored a career-high 24 points, to go with Markowski’s career-high 34 points, and Lincoln Pius X topped the Tigers 71-62 at Pius X High School to improve to 19-0.
“Jillian really kind of took over there for a stretch and got other people involved,” Pius X coach Ryan Psota said. “She played very well offensively, and when Lex went out she kind of put it on herself and she did a great job.”
Markowski recorded a double-double 12 minutes into the game. By that point, she had 17 points and 10 rebounds. The Tigers struggled to stop Markowski once the ball was in her hands.
The South Dakota State recruit, however, picked up her third foul, and Fremont had a chance to improve on a four-point deficit. Instead, Pius X extended the lead.
Aschoff hit a bucket, and Mariam Miller hit a corner three-pointer to quickly push the lead to nine. Aschoff later had a three-point play and followed with a steal and layup as Pius X extended the lead to double digits.
Pius X shot 60% from the field while Fremont shot just 40%, 36% in the first half.
Markowski and Aschoff combined to hit 25 of 34 shots against the Tigers (16-6). Markowski had 15 points in the fourth quarter, and she had 17 rebounds for the game.
Pius X and Fremont each had strong shooting nights. The Tigers hit nine threes, sophomore Taylor McCabe scored 21 points and senior Sydney Golladay had 16, including four 3s.
Macy Bryant led Fremont with nine rebounds. Lexie Glosser and McCabe dished out a team-high three assists.
Notes
- The Bolts’ defense played a key role in the third quarter with Markowski on the bench, holding Fremont to seven points in the frame.
- Friday’s contest was a rematch of the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament final won by Pius X (61-43).
LINCOLN PIUS X 71, FREMONT 62
Fremont 18 12 7 25 — 62
Lincoln Pius X 23 10 15 23 — 71
Fremont—Golladay 16, McCabe 21, Glosser 4, Shepard 9, Earth 4, Bryant 8.
Lincoln Pius X—Miller 3, Aschoff 24, Taubenheim 3, Ad. Markowski 5, Hagedorn 2, Al. Markowski 34.