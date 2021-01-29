Martinez, Fremont ready for girls state wrestling

Madison Martinez wanted to go out for wrestling in middle school, but ultimately decided against joining the predominantly male sport.
Now as a senior, Martinez will lace up her wrestling shoes representing Fremont at the girls state wrestling tournament for a second straight season.
Martinez and a host of other Lady Tigers will hit the mats Friday and Saturday for the Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association state tournament in York.
Fremont started its girls wrestling program last season with four girls joining on. This year, the Lady Tigers have 15 grapplers on their roster.
“I can’t even imagine how it was just four of us last year,” Martinez said. “It feels good knowing that there are a bunch of different weight classes and that this is exactly what we wanted. I am really proud of them.”
Fremont will bring the second largest squad second annual event Friday with 13 wrestlers—Schuyler leads the tournament with 14 entrants.
“It feels good just to know that we are having an opportunity to expand and grow,” Martinez said. “I didn’t just leave with three others. It feels good to know that girls want to do this because it’s something that I find a lot of joy in. It feels good that there’s a community here and girls want to be a part of this.”
Growing the team has allowed Fremont to further develop the skillsets inside the program.
“The more girls you have on a team, the more practice partners you have in the practice room and the more practice partners you have the better you are going to become,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said.
Fremont will have a competitor in all but one weight class this weekend.
For Martinez, she will be looking to duplicate the success she found last season as she went on to win the 240lbs bracket for the program’s first state champions.
Martinez is 10-5 on the season.
“It’s been good to have the opportunity to wrestle a whole bunch of different people and I think that has improved me,” Martinez said.
Standing in Martinez’, who enters the tournament at No. 2 in her weight class, way of a repeat trip to the top of the podium, is top-seeded Zeriah George of Winnebago. If the bracket goes by seed, the two would meet in the championship match.
George, who won the 194lbs state crown last season, has beaten Martinez in every meeting between the two this season.
“They’ve wrestled a lot, but the matches keep getting closer and closer and closer,” Wilcox said. “We keep telling Madison that all she has to do is beat this girl once and that’s at the state tournament.”
This past week, Martinez took George to the third period and was trailing by a point in the frame when George countered a throw by the Fremont senior, which ultimately led to a pin.
“I really want a good match,” Martinez said on the possibility of getting another rematch. “If I try my absolute hardest, there is nothing to be ashamed of.”
Tawnie Escamilla (154) and Abby Beeck (170) are both also looking for a second-straight podium appearance.
Escamilla enters the tournament as the No. 8 wrestler in the weight class with a 12-6 mark on the year.
“Tawnie has looked much improved this year,” Wilcox said “Her offense from the neutral position is night and day difference from last year. She has improved drastically.
Beeck, who finished third last season, has already doubled her win total from last season with an 8-10 mark.
“We are looking for her to do some solid things at state,” Wilcox said.
Wrestling will start at 4:30 p.m. Friday night with the opening round. Saturday’s portion of the meet will begin at 10:30 a.m. starting with the quarterfinals.
The semifinals and finals of the tournament will be broadcast live on Strive TV
Area competitors
Cedar Bluffs
132—Emma Kavan (0-0)
142—Mariah Baker (0-0)
190—Scout Pierce (0-0)
Fremont
103—Kyra Vicente-Gonzalez (8-12)
109—Selena Rafaela-Hernandez (3-10)
117—Jaden Graham (0-4)
132—Gabriela Mercado (1-6)
142—Sheccid Vallin (3-4)
142—Abigail Alvarez (3-8)
154—Tawnie Escamilla (12-6)
154—Nohemi Vicente (2-8)
170—Tristin Hansen (0-0)
170—Abby Beeck (8-10)
190—Eny Bravo (7-8)
190—Hailey O`Brien (2-11)
240—Madison Martinez (10-5)
Scribner/Snyder
124—Kristen Schellenberg (0-0)
142—Ashley Stadt (0-0)