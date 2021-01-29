Martinez, Fremont ready for girls state wrestling

Growing the team has allowed Fremont to further develop the skillsets inside the program.

“The more girls you have on a team, the more practice partners you have in the practice room and the more practice partners you have the better you are going to become,” Fremont coach Ben Wilcox said.

Fremont will have a competitor in all but one weight class this weekend.

For Martinez, she will be looking to duplicate the success she found last season as she went on to win the 240lbs bracket for the program’s first state champions.

Martinez is 10-5 on the season.

“It’s been good to have the opportunity to wrestle a whole bunch of different people and I think that has improved me,” Martinez said.

Standing in Martinez’, who enters the tournament at No. 2 in her weight class, way of a repeat trip to the top of the podium, is top-seeded Zeriah George of Winnebago. If the bracket goes by seed, the two would meet in the championship match.

George, who won the 194lbs state crown last season, has beaten Martinez in every meeting between the two this season.