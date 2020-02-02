West Point-Beemer came out in full force Saturday in the first-ever Nebraska Scholastic Wrestling Coaches Association girls state tournament in York.
The Cadets posted 190 points to take first and had three state champions at the 138, 145 and 182 pounds.
Schuyler finished second in the team standings with 101 points, and South Sioux City came in third with 79.
Fremont High finished in the top five, placing fifth with 49 points. North Bend Central was 12th with 28 points, and Cedar Bluffs was 29th with 13 points.
Winning a state title for Fremont was Madison Martinez of Fremont who pinned Dominique Aguilar of Omaha Bryan in 3:10 in the 220-pound weight class.
Also earning medals for the Tigers were Tawnie Escamilla at 138 pounds and Abby Beeck at 182 pounds.
Escamilla pinned Althea Gay of Nebraska City in 3:36 and Beeck pinned Anayeli Ramierez of Schuyler in 3:44 in their respective third-place matches.
North Bend's lone representative, Callie Witt, ended the tournament by winning the 113-pound title by pinning Marissa Burt of Tekamah-Herman in 3:21.
You have free articles remaining.
Addyson Redding of Cedar Bluffs placed fourth at 170-pounds. Mackenzie Hock of Paxton pinned Redding in 1:35 in the third-place match.
Also wrestling for Fremont was Abby Wimer (12th, 106). Also wrestling for Cedar Bluffs were Carol Cinto (16th, 106), and Emma Kavan (9th, 120).
WP-B's Naydeli Medina (138), Saige Miserez (145) and Estefania Barragan (182) won state titles.
NSWCA GIRLS STATE TOURNAMENT
At York
TEAM SCORING: West Point-Beemer 190, Schuyler 101, South Sioux City 79, Amherst 74, Fremont 49, Platteview 48.5, Omaha Northwest 44, Omaha South 36, Bridgeport 30, Nebraska City 30, Kearney 29, North Bend Central 28, Elkhorn 27, Omaha Bryan 27, Pierce 26, Twin Loup 25.5, Chadron 24, High Plains 24, BRLD 22, Tekamah Herman 20, Winnebago 20, Wisner-Pilger 20, Bellevue West 19, Crofton-Bloomfield 18, Hemingford 18, Wauneta-Palisade 18, Battle Creek 17, Dundy County-Stratton 14, Cedar Bluffs 13, Paxton 13, Fort Calhoun 11, Medicine Valley 11, Weeping Water 6, Pender 2, Johnson County Central 1, Ansley/Litchfield 0, Harvard 0, Minden 0, Omaha Central 0.
CHAMPIONSHIP MATCHES: 106--1st: Nagatani, Kearney, dec. Denke, 5-3; 3rd: Stusse, Battle Creek, dec. Cervantes, West-Beemer, 6-5; 5th: Thomas, Amherst, pinned Hohn, 2:14; 113--1st: Witt, North Bend Central, pinned Burt, Tekamah Herman, 3:21; 3rd: Salcido, South Sioux City, pinned Figuerora, 4:36; 5th: Bivainis, Amherst, pinned Tun, O. Northwest, 2:50; 120--1st: Gallaway, Amherst, pinned Figuerora, West Point-Beemer, :53; 3rd: Peterson, Crofton-Bloomfield, pinned Valencia, South Sioux City, 2:46; 5th: Salinas, Omaha Bryan, pinned Weninger, 2:24; 126--1st: Menke, Bridgeport, pinned Jensen, Platteview, :36; 3rd: Pena, West Point-Beemer, pinned Lee, Nebraska City, :57; 5th: Adams, Platteview, dec. Quinones, South Sioux City, 9-6; 132--1st: Chacon, Schuyler, pinned Burkhart, Platteview, 3:37; Halouska, Omaha South, pinned LaBelle, O. Northwest, :26; 5th: Albertson, Fort Calhoun, pinned Villanueva, BRLD, :53; 138--1st: Medina, West Point-Beemer, major dec. over Burke, High Plains, 9-0; 3rd: Warembourg, Wauneta-Palisade, pinned Kpaw, O. Northwest, 1:21; 5th--Escamilla, Fremont, pinned Gay, Nebraska City, 3:36; 145--1st: Miserez, West Point-Beemer, pinned Villanueva, BRLD, 4:32; 3rd: Victoria, Omaha South, pinned Barrera, Schuyler, 2:16; 5th: Miller, Pierce, pinned Gage, 2:41; 152--1st: Micheel, Twin Loup, tech. fall over, Cervantes, West Point-Beemer, 18-2, 5:03; 3rd: Baerentzen, Elkhorn, pinned Curreto, Schuyler, :35; 5th--Moyer, Nebraska City, pinned Kandies, West Point-Beemer, 1:17; 160--1st: Guzman, Schuyler, pinned Parsons, Pierce, 4:33; 3rd: Blanks, Bellevue West, pinned Rinne, Dundy County Stratton, 1:34; 5th: Siebrass, Elkhorn, pinned Hottovy, Medicine Valley, 3:28; 170--1st: Zomara, South Sioux City, pinned Paasch, West Point-Beemer, 1:02; 3rd: Hock, Paxton, pinned Redding, Cedar Bluffs, 1:35; 5th: Acosta, Schuyler, won by forfeit; 182--1st: Barragan, West Point-Beemer, pinned Gomez, 1:42; 3rd: Beeck, Fremont, pinned Ramierez, Schuyler, 3:44; 5th--Baker, Amherst, won by forfeit; 195--1st: George, Winnebago, pinned Coleman, South Sioux City, 3:43; 220--1st: Martinez, Fremont, pinned Aguliar, Omaha Bryan, 3:10; 3rd: Aysia, Brooks, Omaha Northwest, won by forfeit; 285--1st: Mutchler, Wisner-Pilger, pinned Damme, Amherst, 1:01.