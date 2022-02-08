McCabe breaks state three-point record in win over Grand Island.

It was a shot Taylor McCabe had taken tens of thousands of times in her time at Fremont.

A minute into the second quarter of Tuesday’s game with Grand Island, the senior set a baseline inbounds play in motion.

Two passes later, the ball was back in her hand.

A little bunny hop into the catch set her feet behind the three-point line .

A perfectly vertical jump, arms stretched out towards the ceiling at the Al Bahe Gymnasium transferred the ball’s momentum skyward.

At the pinnacle of her jump, a flick of her wrist sent the ball back in motion in a perfect arc towards the basket for a bullseye in the center of basket.

It was the 364th made three of McCabe’s career.

No one in the history of girls basketball in Nebraska has made more than that in their career.

“There were a lot of emotions going into it,” McCabe said.

One of the most prolific shooters in the state’s history, McCabe came into the contest needing three to tie Minden’s Brooke Kissinger and four to hold the record by herself.

She tied the record late in the first quarter, knocking down a triple off an inbounds play.

“We really didn’t draw up anything different,” said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn. “We don’t really like to talk about records ahead of time because you don’t know if you’re going to reach them. We kept it pretty low-key, but it is a really big deal.”

McCabe was cognizant of who she was passing in the record books, having witnessed much of Kissinger’s career from the stands.

“She’s a family friend, I would drive hours out to watch her play when I was younger and she was in high school,” McCabe said. “I looked up to her a lot, especially when I was a kid. It meant that much more that it was somebody that I knew.”

To reset the state record, McCabe turned in multiple 100+ make seasons—107 as a sophomore, setting the Class A record, and 106 as a junior—becoming the first player in state history to do so.

Three-point shots have been the heartbeat of McCabe’s career, with her first points in a Fremont uniform coming from behind the arc.

“They called it the first shot of the Flynn era, so that one sticks out to me a lot,” McCabe said.

Most recently, her 2,000th career point came from deep.

McCabe is now up to 2,133 career points, moving into ninth all-time after passing Monica Osborn of Axtell.

McCabe wasn’t the only Fremont player setting records Tuesday night in the Tigers 76-12 win over the Islanders.

Senior Macy Bryant passed Jessica Shepard, who was in attendance for the game, on the school’s all-time rebound list, surpassing 700 boards in the first quarter.

“For me, it’s just a mindset,” Bryant said. “I see a shot go up and I’m like, okay, this is my rebound now. I try to think ahead whereas a lot of people try to think where the ball is at.”

Bryant set a career-high mark as a sophomore, hauling in 255 that season and has averaged 6.8 boards per game across 103 games.

Having played with fellow seniors McCabe, Sarah Shepard and Bella Keaton since grade school, Bryant has developed a knack for knowing where her teammates’ misses are going to go and embraced the role of handling the errant shots.

“They’ve all been such big scorers, we’ve played with each since like third grade, so having been around them for all this time, I’ve always played into that. I knew I didn’t have to be the scorer because they have that taken care of, so I just needed to do the dirty work underneath and get it to them.”

The result of Tuesday night’s contest wasn’t in question for very long as McCabe opened the game with a three, setting up a 29-2 first quarter lead.

By halftime, that had widened to 45-7.

The second-half spread allowed Fremont to go deep into it’s bench with everyone in uniform hitting the court and 11 different players scoring.

McCabe led with 19 points while Shepard added 14 and McKenna Murphy tallied 12.

Brylee Nelsen led the second unit with eight points, knocking down a pair of three’s.

“What we wanted was for them to continue to play hard like they did and continue to transition,” Flynn said.

Fremont (19-2) remains at home Saturday, hosting Kearney. Tip-off is set for 5:45 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0