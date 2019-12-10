OMAHA — Omaha Benson’s lead on Fremont High School was brief and fleeting Tuesday night.
The Bunnies scored the first three points of the game, but the Tigers responded with a 13-0 run. Fremont went on to beat the Bunnies 76-37 to improve to 3-0 on the season.
Sophomore Taylor McCabe set a school record by draining eight 3-point baskets on her way to a 31-point night. Sophomore Macy Bryant was also a force. She scored 18 points and grabbed 19 rebounds. Bryant helped the Tigers to a 37-24 advantage on the boards.
Bryant’s basket started to the Tigers’ 13-0 run. McCabe followed with her first 3 of the night to give FHS a 5-3 advantage with 6:10 left in the opening period.
Sophomore Sarah Shepard added six points during the run that put the Tigers in control.
Nataya Lockett’s basket helped the Bunnies close to 13-7, but a Lexie Glosser 3 helped the Tigers end the period on a 10-5 run.
Things didn’t improve for Benson in the second quarter as McCabe heated up from the perimeter.
The Tigers scored the first 21 points of the period, including 14 by McCabe. She had four treys to go with the two she hit in the opening quarter. Her last one of the half capped the 21-0 run and made it 44-12.
The Bunnies finally ended the scoring drought when Kiera Estima scored with 1:30 left in the period. Bryant’s basket — following an offensive rebound — gave Fremont a 46-18 lead at the break.
McCabe was 11 of 16 from the field, including 8 of 13 on trey attempts. She also added four assists and was second on the team in rebounds with eight.
The Tigers connected on 27 of 58 shots from the field (46 percent), including 11 of 29 on 3s. Benson was 13 of 41 from the field (31 percent). Fremont’s pressure forced 21 turnovers.
Lockett led the Bunnies, 1-2, with 13 points and Estima added 10.
Glosser finished with 12 points and Sydney Golladay handed out six assists. The Tigers, 3-0, will host Grand Island on Friday night in the Al Bahe Gymnasium.
Box Score
Fremont 23 23 11 19 — 76
Benson 12 6 14 5 — 37
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 7, Taylor McCabe 31, Lexie Glosser 12, Bella Keaton 1, Sarah Shepard 7, Macy Bryant 18.
Benson — Jerrica Coleman 2, Keira Estima 10, Nataya Lockett 13, A. Marion Jones 5, Daisha McGlothin 7.