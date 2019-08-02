Several NCAA Division I women’s basketball schools are interested in the services of Fremont High School guard Taylor McCabe.
The University of Nebraska joined the mix by offering a scholarship to McCabe during an unofficial visit on Wednesday. The Huskers join South Dakota State, UNO, Colorado State, Colgate, the University of Missouri-Kansas City and Creighton as schools that have extended offers to the 5-foot-9 standout.
That’s pretty impressive considering McCabe hasn’t even started her sophomore school year at FHS.
While that kind of attention is flattering, McCabe isn’t about to rest on her achievements of last year. During her freshman season, she averaged 18.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists per game while earning third-team Super State honors from the Lincoln Journal Star. She also hit 42 percent of her 3-point attempts.
“To be honest, I put in a massive amount of work,” McCabe said. “I’m a huge gym rat. Seeing all that work pay off makes me want to keep getting better and keep pushing myself.”
McCabe has enjoyed a busy summer that included playing with the Tigers and her club squad, Team Factory, which is based out of Omaha.
“June is when we do most of our high school stuff,” she said. “It was good to get into the gym with my teammates and Coach (Kelly) Flynn. In July and August, my summer team is traveling a lot. We’ve been pretty successful so that has been exciting.”
McCabe has played in tournaments in Minneapolis (twice), Louisville (Kentucky) and Ames, Iowa. McCabe has worked this summer on improving various aspects of her game.
“I think I’ve been known as a shooter on the offensive end so I wanted to expand my game and be a three-level scorer — working on my mid-range (jumper) and attacking the basket,” she said. “I don’t think people even recognize me on the defensive end and I really take pride in how well I defend now. That was something I wanted to get better at.”
McCabe said she enjoyed her visit to NU that culminated with an offer from Coach Amy Williams.
“The coaching staff was very welcoming,” McCabe said. “I’ve been talking to them for a while. I got to watch practice and I enjoy doing that because you get to see how a coach handles their team and what a typical day is for them.”
McCabe visited Creighton in May.
“I didn’t watch a practice there, but their coaching staff is super nice as well,” she said.
McCabe plans on visiting Marquette on Sunday and Iowa Monday. With three full years of high school in front of her, she is no rush to make a college decision.
“All of the schools that I’ve had the opportunity to talk to have been really great so far,” she said. “I want to make the best decision for me. I’m just waiting for the perfect fit.”
Her sophomore prep season isn’t far from McCabe’s mind. Fremont finished 15-7 in Flynn’s first year.
“We’re young,” McCabe said. “We’ll just have two seniors this year, but I think we’ll play fast and be good. Once Sydney (Golladay) gets fully healed, we’ll do some damage.”
Golladay, the team’s starting point guard, suffered a season-ending knee injury in February but is expected to return this winter. The presence of Golladay, Macy Bryant, Mya Larson and others has McCabe excited about the Tigers’ future.
“My next goal is to get to state,” she said. “I think we have a good shot of winning. That is the high school goal for our team.”