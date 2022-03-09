 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking top story

McCabe named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

  • 0
Pius X vs. Fremont, 12.30

Fremont's Taylor McCabe (10) celebrates her three-pointer against Lincoln Pius X during the second half of a Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament championship game, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at Lincoln Southeast.

 JUSTIN WAN Journal Star

Fremont senior Taylor McCabe is the 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Iowa signee is averaging 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Tigers (25-2).

McCabe currently ranks fourth on the all-time scoring list and is the all-time leader in made three pointers. 

Most recently, she became the first person to have three 100 made three's seasons in the state. 

The award also weights community service and academic performance. McCabe has volunteered locally on behalf of her church’s youth group and children’s basketball camps while maintaining a 4.31 GPA.

This is the second Player of the Year honor bestowed to a Fremont athlete with Ellie Dahl taking home the girls cross country honor.

0 Comments
2
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Five spring practices in, Scott Frost gives wide-ranging Husker updates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News