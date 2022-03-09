McCabe named Nebraska Gatorade Player of the Year

Fremont senior Taylor McCabe is the 2022 Nebraska Girls Basketball Gatorade Player of the Year.

The Iowa signee is averaging 21.3 points, 5.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 2.7 steals for the Tigers (25-2).

McCabe currently ranks fourth on the all-time scoring list and is the all-time leader in made three pointers.

Most recently, she became the first person to have three 100 made three's seasons in the state.

The award also weights community service and academic performance. McCabe has volunteered locally on behalf of her church’s youth group and children’s basketball camps while maintaining a 4.31 GPA.

This is the second Player of the Year honor bestowed to a Fremont athlete with Ellie Dahl taking home the girls cross country honor.

