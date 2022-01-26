McCabe’s latest milestone puts her in rarified air

What school has produced the most 2,000 point scorers in Class A?

The answer - Fremont.

In fact, the only two players in Class A to reach 2,000 points did so while wearing a Tigers uniform.

Jessica Shepard surpassing the mark early in her shortened senior season and most recently Taylor McCabe hitting the mark in Tuesday’s win over Lincoln Southwest.

McCabe entered the game needing just four points to reach the double millennium mark.

She surpassed it with her second three-pointer - what else would it have been - of the opening quarter.

“It hadn’t even crossed my mind that I was getting close, but it’s cool to be amongst some of those names,” McCabe said.

McCabe reached 2,000 career points with a consistent climb.

She set the tone immediately as a freshman, pouring in 20 in her first game. Since then she has scored in double-figures in 96 of 98 career games - her only scoreless game ever came against Lincoln Southwest as a sophomore.

The Iowa commit is just the 14th girl in state history to reach the milestone.

McCabe needs 210 points to surpass Shepard as the Class A leading scorer.

She has averaged 20.6 points per game over the last four seasons - 20 exactly in her senior campaign - with eight regular season contests and one guaranteed district game (Fremont does currently also lead the Class A wildcard standings).

"It's been so much fun to coach this whole group, but to have a player like Taylor, so much of it is her scoring, people see those three point records and 2,000 points, but her defense that she plays is incredible and the intensity that she plays with," said Fremont coach Kelly Flynn.

That’s not the only record McCabe is chasing.

She is currently No. 2 all-time in made three’s in state history with 342. McCabe needs 21 more to match current record holder Brooke Kissinger of Minden.

McCabe is averaging 3.5 made three’s while shooting 40% from beyond the arc this winter. For her career, she has made at least one 3-pointer in 93 games. The Lincoln Southwest defense can lay claim to two of those three-point-less nights.

Nebraska Girls All-Time Scoring List

1. 2752-Darcy Stracke, Chambers, 1996

2. 2427-KC Cowgill, Grand Island Central Catholic, 2000

3. 2287 - Allison Weidner, Humphrey St. Francis, 2021

4. 2267-Alyssa Frauendorfer, Humphrey, 2013

5. 2227-Jessica Shepard, Lincoln Southeast & Fremont, 2015

6. 2179-Nicole Kubik, Cambridge, 1996

7. 2162-Kaylee Jensen, Lindsay Holy Family/Humphrey-LHF, 2014

8. 2136-Chatrice White, Shelby-Rising City, 2014

9. 2116-Monica Osborn, Axtell, 1995

10. 2078-Jordan Hooper, Alliance, 2010

11. 2077-Cindy Hays, Osceola, 1988

12. 2064-Jina Johansen, Centura, 2001

13. 2021-Kalynn Meyer, Superior, 2020

14. 2017 - Taylor McCabe, Fremont, 2022

