NORFOLK – The Fremont High School girls basketball team cruised to a 68-35 win over Norfolk on Friday night.
The Tigers never trailed on Norfolk’s home court as they picked up their third straight victory. FHS improved its record to 14-4 while Norfolk fell to 9-8.
Sophomore standout Taylor McCabe, who finished with a game-high 26 points for Fremont, found her shooting touch early. She accounted for 11 of the Tigers’ first-quarter points.
FHS had scoring runs of 10 and 7 points in the opening quarter to take leads of 12-1 and 19-3. The Panthers had a difficult time with Fremont’s pressure and scored just one field goal and sank four free throws in the first period.
“We really wanted to come out and get off to a big start with energy,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “We came out with that press where we put pressure right on the ball. I think it really did speed them up. I think it speeded us up a little bit. We missed a few chip shots under the basket early.”
Fremont’s lead grew to 21 points midway through the second quarter when Charli Earth and Macy Bryant hit consecutive baskets. Earth’s second 3-pointer of the quarter put the Tigers up 34-15.
“I thought once we got rolling the girls played with a lot of confidence,” Flynn said.
The Tigers put up 21 points in the third quarter, 12 of which we scored behind the 3-point line.
Sydney Golladay’s 3-pointer pushed Fremont’s lead to 42-17. McCabe had a 7-0 scoring run later in the quarter to put FHS up 51-20.
After Anden Baumann opened up the fourth quarter with a 3-point basket for the Panthers, Fremont scored 11 straight points to lead 66-28. The Tigers’ bench then played out about the final 5 minutes of the contest.
Fremont drained 11 3-point baskets against Norfolk – four by McCabe, three apiece by Golladay and Earth, and one by Lexie Glosser.
Golladay and Earth joined McCabe in double figures with 14 and 12 points, respectively.
Erin Schwanebeck came off the bench to score a team-high 10 points for Norfolk.
The Tigers will host Omaha North on Saturday. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at Al Bahe Gymnasium.
FREMONT 68, NORFOLK 35
Fremont 15 15 21 13 — 68
Norfolk 6 10 9 10 — 35
FREMONT – Sydney Golladay 14, Taylor McCabe 26, Lexie Glosser 5, Bella Keaton 2, Sarah Shepard 2, Charli Earth 12, Macy Bryant 7.
NORFOLK – Nealy Brummond 3, Anden Baumann 8, Erin Schwanebeck 10, Karly Kalin 2, Chelsea Strom 2, Hailey Kleinschmit 7, Makenna Skiff 2, Agdaly Sanchez 1.
