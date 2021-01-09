McCabe scores career-high against Glenwood

A career-high 37 points for junior Taylor McCabe helped No. 2 Fremont erase a double-digit first half lead and claim a 77-73 win over Glenwood, No. 1 in Iowa's Class 4A, Saturday in the 15th annual MAC Shootout.
"She knows she has a greenlight," Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. "She is so tough to defend."
The junior sharpshooter was 12 of 25 from the field with four 3-pointers on 10 attempts.
McCabe converted nine of her 11 free throws on the game, including scoring the final five Lady Tiger points of the night at the charity stripe to seal the win.
The future Iowa Hawkeye also reached 1,338 career points with her 37 points, moving her into the top 200 all-time in the state of Nebraska at
Glenwood started the game by making this first five shots and opening up a 12-3 lead.
"At the beginning, we could see why they were (the Class 4A No. 1 team)," Flynn said. "They really ran the floor well, shot the ball well, just did a lot of things well fundamentally."
Fremont closed the gap down to five, 23-18, by the end of the first quarter.
Glenwood secured its largest lead of the night, 35-22, midway through the second frame. Fremont rallied to cut the halftime deficit to six, 37-31, with a 9-2 run to end the first half.
The Lady Tigers continued to pick away at the Ram's lead coming out of the halftime intermission
Freshman McKenna Murphy, who finished with 12 points, gave Fremont it's first lead at 49-48.
The Lady Tigers nearly matched their first half production in the third quarter, scoring 30 points to take a 61-58 lead into the fourth quarter after McCabe splashed a 3-pointer on the final shot of the frame.
"We knew this was going to be a showcase and you don't get this opportunity often, to play in an atmosphere like this against a No. 1 opponent like that," Flynn said.
Glenwood made things interesting in the final minute of the game, knocking down a 3-pointer to trim Fremont's lead down to 72-71.
McCabe sealed the win, knocking down five-straight free throws to keep the Rams at bay.
Charli Earth was the third Lady Tiger in double-figures.
Fremont moves to 10-2 on the season.
"It's really, really good (to come out of this with a win)," Flynn said. "Hopefully now we come back Monday with a lot of confidence. You want to have a week like this where you really have to go try to play well and then bounce back again and play well again."
The Lady Tigers travel to Lincoln East Tuesday for a Heartland Athletic Conference contest.