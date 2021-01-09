McCabe scores career-high against Glenwood

The Lady Tigers continued to pick away at the Ram's lead coming out of the halftime intermission

Freshman McKenna Murphy, who finished with 12 points, gave Fremont it's first lead at 49-48.

The Lady Tigers nearly matched their first half production in the third quarter, scoring 30 points to take a 61-58 lead into the fourth quarter after McCabe splashed a 3-pointer on the final shot of the frame.

"We knew this was going to be a showcase and you don't get this opportunity often, to play in an atmosphere like this against a No. 1 opponent like that," Flynn said.

Glenwood made things interesting in the final minute of the game, knocking down a 3-pointer to trim Fremont's lead down to 72-71.

McCabe sealed the win, knocking down five-straight free throws to keep the Rams at bay.

Charli Earth was the third Lady Tiger in double-figures.

Fremont moves to 10-2 on the season.

"It's really, really good (to come out of this with a win)," Flynn said. "Hopefully now we come back Monday with a lot of confidence. You want to have a week like this where you really have to go try to play well and then bounce back again and play well again."

The Lady Tigers travel to Lincoln East Tuesday for a Heartland Athletic Conference contest.

