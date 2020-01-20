BELLEVUE — Fremont High School seized control early and went on to defeat Bellevue East 50-37 on Saturday in girls prep basketball.
The Tigers broke to a 15-3 lead and shook off the effects of Thursday night’s heartbreaking 42-40 loss to Lincoln Southwest.
“We were hoping to get back to our style of play and get off to a good start,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “I was happy with the defensive intensity early. ... I didn’t think in the second half we came out with quite the intensity that we wanted to. We let them kind of hang in there, but really any kind of a win is a good one.”
Taylor McCabe scored 13 of her game-high 18 points in the opening two quarters to spark FHS to a 31-13 halftime lead. The sophomore bounced back from a fluke scoreless game against Southwest to hit 6 of 11 shots from the field, grab five rebounds and corral six steals.
“Taylor looked a lot more like herself today,” Flynn said. “She had some different types of finishes. She hit a couple from the outside and drove to the hoop a few times. She did well in transition and I was really happy with the way she played.”
Macy Bryant scored seven of her 10 points in the first half for the Tigers. She added eight rebounds. Senior guard Sydney Golladay finished with eight points and three steals. Sarah Shepard added seven points.
East was 11 of 31 from the field (35 percent) while the Tigers were 19 of 59 (32 percent). Fremont, though, only committed five turnovers while the Chieftains had 26. East outrebounded FHS 28-26.
The Tigers, 12-4, play Friday night at winless Lincoln Southeast.
Box Score
Fremont 15 16 8 11 — 50
Bellevue East 3 10 10 14 — 37
Fremont — Sydney Golladay 8, Sarah Shepard 7, Taylor McCabe 18, Macy Bryant 10, Charlie Earth 4, Lexie Glosser 2, Bella Keaton 1.
Bellevue East — Avery Heilig 7, Riley Jensen 14, Mya Skoff 4, Kendall Taylor 5, Baylee Egan 7.