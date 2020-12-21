McCabe's steely nerves keeps Lady Tigers unbeaten

Fremont got hot from behind the arc in the second quarter, knocking down five triples in the quarter.

Earth hit back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of the half to send Fremont into the locker room with 33-30 lead.

The Lady Tigers knocked down three-straight triples to start the third frame for a 42-30 lead.

With the large lead and playing in back-to-back nights, Fremont turned to a line-up with two freshman - McKenna Murphy and Sydney Glause - a sophomore in Emmalee Sheppard plus McCabe and Bryant. The group had a three minute spell at the tail end of the third quarter.

“I remember when Macy and I were the underclassmen and we were playing up and just how well they accepted us and got us rolling and now we are the ones leading the program and I think that’s super important for Fremont basketball moving forward,” McCabe said.

Papillon worked their way back into contention quickly, getting the Lady Tigers’ lead down to one, 64-63, by the five minute, 23 seconds mark of the fourth quarter.

“We can learn some valuable lessons from this game and everyones always going to give the No. 1 or 2 team their best shot especially when you come into their house and we have to be ready for that,” Flynn said.