McCabe's steely nerves keeps Lady Tigers unbeaten

OMAHA - Taylor McCabe was not nervous as she toed the free throw line Saturday afternoon with the balance of Fremont’s perfect season riding on one free throw.
“Not at all,” McCabe said. “I’ve done this before and I’ve been playing basketball my whole life and have been building up that confidence from all the outside work I’ve put in and I didn’t have any nerves.”
Fremont, who led by double-figures in the third , and had not won a game by less than 23 points all season faced a novel situation
The Lady Tigers first two attempts at the go-ahead bucket rattled off the rim only for Fremont to secure one last chance on a jump ball.
Bella Keaton put the wheels in motion on the final play of the game lifting a pass over the Monarch’s defense to McCabe at the top of the key.
The Iowa-commit’s quick trigger got the final shot off in less than a second only for Papillion-La Vista’s Caitlyn Ryan swat it away.
Ryan was tagged for a foul on the block, eliciting a mixed reaction from the light crowd in attendance while sending McCabe to the charity stripe for three shots.
McCabe sank the first free throw, tying the game at 71-71, then missed the first of two chances to take the lead, prompting a Monarchs timeout to try and ice the 76% career free throw shooter.
“The big thing was we just tried to get her to relax,” Fremont coach Kelly Flynn said. “If there is anybody you want shooting the ball, it’s her.”
The junior deposited her 28th point of the night to push Fremont to 6-0 with a 72-71 win.
“A game like this is probably going to do us a lot more good down the stretch even though we’d rather blow somebody out or win by 20 or 30, it’s fun to have to play right to the end and seeing kids believing in each other and not giving up,” Flynn said.
The exciting ending won’t be the only thing remembered from Saturday’s clash as the two teams combined for 27 made three-pointers, breaking the previous state record of 23 set last set the night before by Hershey and Kimball.
Fremont sank 13 3-pointers with six coming from McCabe, three from Macy Bryant, two from Charli Earth and one for both Bella Keaton and Sarah Shepard. Both teams shot above 50% from range with Fremont knocking down 13 of 21 (61%) and Papillion going 14 of 24 (58%)
“When teams are hitting three’s it’s harder to defend because you can’t switch defenses and go to a zone,” Flynn said.
The Monarchs held the early edge, getting out to an 8-3 lead early on and holding on to a 13-12 advantage at the end of the first eight minutes.
Fremont got hot from behind the arc in the second quarter, knocking down five triples in the quarter.
Earth hit back-to-back 3-pointers at the end of the half to send Fremont into the locker room with 33-30 lead.
The Lady Tigers knocked down three-straight triples to start the third frame for a 42-30 lead.
With the large lead and playing in back-to-back nights, Fremont turned to a line-up with two freshman - McKenna Murphy and Sydney Glause - a sophomore in Emmalee Sheppard plus McCabe and Bryant. The group had a three minute spell at the tail end of the third quarter.
“I remember when Macy and I were the underclassmen and we were playing up and just how well they accepted us and got us rolling and now we are the ones leading the program and I think that’s super important for Fremont basketball moving forward,” McCabe said.
Papillon worked their way back into contention quickly, getting the Lady Tigers’ lead down to one, 64-63, by the five minute, 23 seconds mark of the fourth quarter.
“We can learn some valuable lessons from this game and everyones always going to give the No. 1 or 2 team their best shot especially when you come into their house and we have to be ready for that,” Flynn said.
The Monarchs pulled ahead at 71-68 after a pair of empty possessions by Fremont with 43.5 seconds.
The Lady Tigers never waived in the final minute with Bryant, who finished with 18, bringing the Lady Tigers back within a point with a bucket with 15 seconds left.
Papillon had a chance to ice away the game, but turned the ball over on a five-second call under the basket to give it back to the Lady Tigers, setting up McCabe’s heroics.
“I love the way the girls didn’t give up,” Flynn said. “There were a couple times at the end when you are down a couple and you haven’t lost, you see teams maybe not believe, but I never did see that in these girls. They still had it in their eyes that they got this.”
Fremont did not have much trouble in Friday night’s win, dispatching Omaha Burke 74-46 with four Lady Tigers scoring in double-figures.
McCabe notched 21 points while Shepard added 14, Bryant 12 and Murphy 11.
McCabe’s steely nerves Saturday sends the Lady Tigers into a battle of unbeatens atop the Class A girls polls as Fremont travels to No. 1 Lincoln Pius X Tuesday.
“You never want to look past anyone, but I’ve really been looking forward to this Pius game,” Flynn said.
Tip-off is set for 6:45 p.m.
