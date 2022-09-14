McClain's walk-off seasons Tigers doubleheader sweep

A pair of clutch hits lifted Fremont to a doubleheader sweep of Lincoln Pius X Tuesday night.

In the opening game, it was a two-run home run by Avery Gossett that allowed the Tigers to win 7-5.

Maggie McClain played the hero in the second game, ripping a walk-off single in the bottom of the seventh to complete the 11-10 comeback effort.

“They had a never die attitude, they never gave up,” said Fremont coach Katie McClain. “They knew they could hit her and just waited for their pitch.”

In a game that ended up featuring 22 runs on 26 hits and every batter in the Tigers line-up notching a hit, Maggie McClain was 0-for-3 when she stepped into the batters box with two outs in the bottom seventh of the nightcap.

Jenna McClain had gotten the seventh inning rally going with a double and later scored on a Karina Capron single to tie the game at 10-10.

Lincoln Pius X elected to intentionally walk Tigers slugger Ella Cooper, putting the game in Maggie McClain’s hands.

“I just knew (Pius pitcher Skylar Mailander) was very hittable and if I could get the ball play, that’d be it,” the senior catcher said.

She got the pitch she wanted in an 0-2 count, lofting a line drive over the third baseman’s outstretched arms for a single down the left field and the Tigers’ first lead since the first inning

“I just told her, you could do it,” Katie McClain said. “I had confidence that she could hit it if they brought it.”

The Tigers drew first blood on a Capron homer in the first to open a 1-0 lead.

The Thunderbolts responded with five runs in the top of the second, chasing Tigers starter Megan McGee after 1 1/3 innings. Cooper came on to secure the final two outs of the inning.

Fremont answered back with four runs in the bottom of the second, netting a pair on a double by Cooper.

Pius regained the lead with a run in the third and two in both the fourth and the fifth inning.

Fremont mustered two runs in the same stretch, both coming in the fourth on back-to-back RBI singles from Gossett and Megan Millard.

The Tigers inched closer in the sixth on a two-run home run by Gossett, her second of the day, setting up the seventh inning comeback. “They’ve done a nice job adjusting,” Katie McClain said on Fremont’s offense. “They might have a bad at-bat, but they make adjustments that make them successful.”

Tayler Evans got the win for Fremont in the circle, tossing three innings in relief while allowing one run on four hits while striking out three.

Gossett’s blast in game one came in response to Fremont losing a 4-1 lead in the top of the fifth as Pius put up four runs on an RBI single and three-run home run.

Maggie McClain put on her cape in game one with an RBI single up the middle to score Zoey Bisson, who reached on a walk, knotting the game up at 5-all.

Gossett delivered the eventual game-winning runs on the second pitch she saw, sending a line drive over the right-center field fence.

Cooper turned in two scoreless frames after Fremont regained the lead to finish off her complete game effort.

Cooper scored the first run of the afternoon, motoring from second on a single by Maggie McClain in the bottom of the first to put the Tigers in front 1-0.

Pius X briefly tied the game with a solo home run in the top of the fourth only for Cooper to answer with a one-run shot of her own, taking an 0-2 pitch deep to center.

Fremont added two more runs after the home run on a Tatum Moore RBI single and a Capron RBI double.

The Tigers (14-6) moved into the Omaha World-Herald’s Class A top 10 in the most recent poll released Wednesday, checking in at No. 10.

Fremont travels to Lincoln Southeast Thursday for a doubleheader. First pitch is scheduled for 5 p.m.