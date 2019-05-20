OMAHA — Koa McIntyre was three-for-three on Saturday in the Class C boys division of the state track meet at Omaha Burke.
The Fremont Bergan freshman captured three medals in the sprints to help the Knights finish in a fifth-place tie in the team standings. Norfolk Catholic won the championship with 53 points while Fullerton and Kearney Catholic tied for second with 29. West Holt and Bergan finished with 26 apiece.
Bergan got a fourth-place finish from sophomore Shea Gossett (41-7 3/4) on Friday in the triple jump. McIntyre then took care of the scoring on Saturday. He set a school record by placing second in the 100 meters in 10.90. He was also second in the 200 (22.14) and finished fourth in the 400 (50.62).
“My goals heading into this were just to make the finals in the three races,” McIntyre said. “I have three years of high school left so I feel like I can improve a lot more.”
McIntyre was the runner-up in the 100 and 200 to Norfolk Catholic senior Dylan Kautz, who was a four-time state champion in both races.
“I knew about him from football,” McIntyre said. “We had to play them in the first round of the state playoffs (a 77-32 Norfolk Catholic win) and that wasn’t very fun. He is a good running back and a good athlete. I wasn’t surprised to see the two of us at the end of the finish line.”
McIntyre, who was also a state qualifier in wrestling, said he enjoyed competing in the early session Friday.
“I love the crowd at Burke,” he said. “Having the session with Class A, you could hear everyone cheering. On Friday, I didn’t want to false start and get DQ’d (disqualified). I wanted to make the finals. On Saturday, I felt a lot better about myself and I was more confident.”
McIntyre said he will soon shift his focus to the Knights football season. He is expected to play receiver this fall and maybe see some snaps at quarterback.
“My plan this summer is to lift a lot with my dad (Josh) and go to football camps,” he said. “I love playing football and that is something I want to do in college.”
The North Bend boys finished in an 11th-place tie with Ainsworth in Class C with 20 points. Joe Howser was second in the 400 in 49.41 and sixth in the 200 in 22.80. Sam Buckingham finished fourth in the 100 in 11.02.
The Tigers’ 1,600-meter relay team of Tanner Wietfeld, Breckin Peters, Chase Ruzicka and Howers placed fifth in 3:29.06.
Oakland-Craig’s Arthur Pille was fourth in the 110-meter hurdles (15.48) and seventh in the 300-meter hurdles (41.88).
In Class B, Milee Young of Arlington finished second in the girls discus with a toss of 141-5. The junior also placed fifth in the shot put (41-2).
Freshman Kailynn Gubbels cleared 5-5 to place third in the high jump and was fourth in the 100-meter hurdles in 15.76.
The Arlington boys got an eighth-place finish from their 3,200-meter relay team. Daniel Young, Casey Kirk, Sam Kubat and Cole Marquardt combined for a time of 8:32.2.