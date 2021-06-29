McIntyre commits to Wyoming

One Bergan football player will grow up to be a cowboy.

Senior-to-be Koa McIntyre announced his commitment to the University of Wyoming football program Monday after visiting Laramie last week.

"It feels really good," McIntyre said on being committed. "It feels like I took a load off my shoulders with the recruiting and now I can just relax and enjoy my senior season."

McIntyre worked out in front of the Wyoming coaching Saturday in which he showcased a 37' vertical jump and a 10'4" broad jump. The most eye-popping part of the workout was a 4.4 40-yard dash time.

The Knights record-setting quarterback will not be following in the footsteps of Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen as the Wyoming coaching staff envisions him playing safety at the college level.

"I feel really comfortable there because I've been playing there since my freshman year, so I feel pretty comfortable," McIntyre said on playing safety.

As a junior, he recorded 31 tackles and three picks on the defensive side of the ball.

Having a quarterbacking background is an added bonus moving to the other side of the ball.