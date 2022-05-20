McIntyre cruises into 100m, 200m finals

OMAHA—Koa McIntyre is back in the sprint finals for the third time in his Bergan career.

The Wyoming-football commit cruised into the 100m finals, clocking in at 10.94—the fastest time out of all three heats and the only sub-11 second time of the field.

In the 200m, McIntyre ran a 22.34 to win the first heat and secure his spot in Saturday’s finals. It was also the fastest time in the field.

He finished fourth in the 100m and sixth in the 200m a year ago as a junior.

The 100m finals are set for 3:05 p.m. Saturday. The 200m finals will be run at 5:10 p.m.

Carson Ortmeier competed in the first of his two events on the weekend, throwing in the shot put Friday.

Ortmeier’s best attempt landed at 47’ 10 ¾”, good for 15th place.

He will throw again in the discus Saturday. The event is in the first wave of field events starting at 9:30 a.m.

Bergan’s lone girls runner Kaitlyn Mlnarik will run both of her races Saturday with the 800m slated as the first race of the day at 1:30 p.m. and the 1600m set to start at 4:15 p.m.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0