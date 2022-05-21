McIntyre goes out with two state titles

OMAHA - One of the last things missing from Koa McIntyre’s resume at Bergan was secured Saturday at the Class C state track meet.

The Knights standout sprinter won both the 100m and 200m to cap off his illustrious career with a pair of state titles.

“Both of them meant a lot to me,” McIntyre said. “My freshman year, I got runner-up in both and had potential every single year to get that gold medal and now I finally got it.”

As a slightly smaller ninth grader, McIntyre ran a 10.90 in the 100m and a 22.14 in the 200m. That’s as close as he’d come to the elusive gold after a canceled sophomore spring season and a pair of middle-of-the-pack finishes as a junior.

The Wyoming-football commit set the tone for this year’s stay in Omaha in the preliminary races, running the fastest times in both races - a 10.94 in the 100m and a 22.34 in the 200m.

“Going into today, I knew I was the favorite in both of them and there was a lot of pressure with everyone coming after me, so I just had to stay calm and run my own race,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre claimed the 100m-crown as his with a 10.89 Saturday, the only sub-11 second time in the field.

He doubled his trips to the top of the podium with a 21.89 in the 200m - the fastest time in Class C this year and the only sub-22 time in the class.

His two individual titles were enough to propel Bergan into a tie for 10th in the team standings with 20 points.

Grand Island Central Catholic won the boys title with 68 points over Battle Creek’s 64.

McIntyre wasn’t the only Knight headed back to Fremont with hardware.

Kaitlyn Mlnarik secured a pair of medals for herself in both the 800m and 1600m

The junior needed a frantic finish to claim her highest medal of the day, a fourth place finish in the 1600m.

Mlnarik sat in seventh at the turn towards the home stretch of the four-lap race, which didn’t sit well with her.

“I knew that if I didn’t sprint that last 100m, I wouldn’t have been very satisfied with myself, so I gave everything that I physically could and pushed myself to the limit,” Mlnarik said. “I just saw pack of girls ahead of me and was like ‘it’s now or never’,”

Her mad dash to the finish line moved her up three spots, setting her final time at 5:33.31 with a final split of 1:18.75, the second fastest final lap in the field.

In her opening event of the day, Mlnarik didn’t have a pack to chase, leading for most of the opening heat of the 800m.

“I had a rough district meet, so I knew that if I wanted to place, I was going to have to go out and be in first and stay in first the whole race,” Mlnarik said. “I knew it’d be a little bit more difficult without having anyone to push me.”

She turned in a 2:24.07, finishing seventh overall.

Both of Bergan’s placers completed the trifecta of medaling at state in all three seasons - McIntyre in football and wrestling and Mlnarik in volleyball and basketball to go along with the track medals.

In the field, Carson Ortmeier wrapped up his Bergan career with a 15th place finish in the discus. His best throw of the day landed at 133’1”.

