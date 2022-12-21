McIntyre inks with Oklahoma

Six months after committing to Oklahoma, Bergan senior Kade McIntyre made it official Wednesday, signing his letter of intent bright and early on National Signing day.

"It's the icing on the cake of what I've been working towards," McIntyre said. "I'm excited to be a Sooner.

The 6'4" 200-pounder never wavered in his commitment to the Sooners despite interest from Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas State and Minnesota.

The Huskers' new coaching staff put out feelers late in the process to gauge McIntyre's intertest level through the grapevine with the change in regime, but the Knights standout put it succulently to the in-state program, 'my commitment is final,'.

"It's Oklahoma all the way," McIntyre said. "I respect that you guys reached out for my talent and see something in me, but I'm going to Oklahoma."

McIntyre credited the the consistent contact from the Sooners coaching staff with strengthening an already strong bond forged at his official visit.

"I know I've said it many times before, but the biggest thing has been they've continued to reach out to me and keep in contact," McIntyre said.

What the Sooners get in the consensus three-star prospect, who is slated to play tight end at the next level, is a talented athlete with the school records to show for it.

McIntyre ended his career at Bergan with the most career touchdown receptions, hauling in 24 and the second most career receiving yards.

During his breakout junior year, McIntyre caught 37 passes for 834 yards and 14 touchdowns as the Knights went on to win the C-2 championship.

More telling is the senior's flexibly to be an offensive weapon for the Knights this year during their 6-4 season that culminated in a playoff berth.

Even with passing-catching aspiration at Oklahoma, McIntyre took over the starting running back spot midway through the season and ran for 540 yards, averaging 7.5 yards per carry.

He set the Bergan school record for most touchdowns in a game, rushing for four and catching two against Tekamah-Herman.

He joins his older brother Koa McIntyre, a freshman safety at Wyoming, in the Division I ranks.