McIntyre, Mlnarik earn conference event wins for Bergan

The Bergan boys finished fourth at the Centennial Conference meet Saturday in Columbus.

The Knights totaled 57.3 points while the girls team finished ninth with 17 points.

David City Aquinas earned the boys team title with 117.6 points while St. Cecilia claimed the girls title.

Junior Koa McIntyre produced a pair of first place finishes, winning the 100m in 11.15 and the 200m in 22.18.

Kade McIntyre added a fourth place finish in both the 100m in 11.50 and the 200m in 22.91.

Cooper Weitzel clocked a 17.17 in the 110m hurdles to finish eighth in the finals heat and also a fourth place finish in the 300m hurdles

Both McIntyres and Weitzel, alongside Chris Pinales combined for a fifth place finish in the 4x100m relay, clocking in at 45.09.

Shea Gossett finished third in a hotly contested long jump event that was decided by an inch. The senior landed a leap of 21’1” with the winning distance being 21’2”.

Gossett also took second in the triple jump with a final distance of 42’4 1/4”.

Owen Pruss finished in a three-way tie for fourth place in the pole vault, clearing 10’.