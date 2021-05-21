McIntyre not satisfied just making 100m, 200m finals; Gossett finishes 4th in the long jump

OMAHA - Bergan’s Koa McIntyre secured his spot in the finals of both the 100m and 200m races Friday on the opening day of the Class C State meet, but will be looking to shave a few tenths of a second off his times in both races come Saturday’s finals heats.

“I was very happy with making it into the finals, but I am not very satisfied yet because I want that gold medal,” McIntyre said.

The junior posted an 11.02 in the 100m and a 22.48 in the 200m, securing the fourth fastest time in both races.

“I just need to start a lot faster than I did today and just get rolling with my legs,” McIntyre said.

As a freshman, McIntyre finished second in both the 100m and the 200m.

The junior will have to make up some times in the 100m with all three racers ahead of him dipping below 11 seconds in the prelims.

“It helps me a lot (running against faster competition), I get a learning lesson every time,” McIntyre said.

Shea Gossett tallied the first team points for Bergan, finishing fourth in the long jump with a final distance of 20’ 8 ¾”.

“To get fourth is exciting and more than what I thought I’d do,” Gossett said.