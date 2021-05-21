McIntyre not satisfied just making 100m, 200m finals; Gossett finishes 4th in the long jump

OMAHA - Bergan’s Koa McIntyre secured his spot in the finals of both the 100m and 200m races Friday on the opening day of the Class C State meet, but will be looking to shave a few tenths of a second off his times in both races come Saturday’s finals heats.
“I was very happy with making it into the finals, but I am not very satisfied yet because I want that gold medal,” McIntyre said.
The junior posted an 11.02 in the 100m and a 22.48 in the 200m, securing the fourth fastest time in both races.
“I just need to start a lot faster than I did today and just get rolling with my legs,” McIntyre said.
As a freshman, McIntyre finished second in both the 100m and the 200m.
The junior will have to make up some times in the 100m with all three racers ahead of him dipping below 11 seconds in the prelims.
“It helps me a lot (running against faster competition), I get a learning lesson every time,” McIntyre said.
Shea Gossett tallied the first team points for Bergan, finishing fourth in the long jump with a final distance of 20’ 8 ¾”.
“To get fourth is exciting and more than what I thought I’d do,” Gossett said.
The senior came into the state meet as the 16th seed.
“I knew I had a good chance of making finals if I actually got on the board and I did that for every jump today,” Gossett said.
The senior entered the finals with the third best jump at 20’ 6 ¾” before landing his placing jump on the last attempt of finals.
“I was kind of mad at myself because I felt like I should have been doing better, so I just sat down, took some deep breaths and then waited until I was finally up to start getting ready,” Gossett said.
The senior will return to the sand pits Saturday, competing in the triple jump.
Cooper Weitzel saw his season come to a close Friday, finishing 17th in the 300m hurdle preliminary races after running a 43.88.
Carson Ortmeier fell short of matching his district throw in the discus, checking in with a best of 116’9” on his third throw of the day to finish 23rd.
Ortmeier will also compete tomorrow in the shot put.
Also on the docket tomorrow for Bergan is Kaitlyn Mlnarik, who will run both the 800m and the 1600m, Owen Pruss in the pole vault and the boys 4x100m relay.
North Bend Central
The Lady Tigers scored seven team points on the opening day with Kaitlyn Emanuel and the 4x800m relay team both securing a spot on the podium.
Emanuel notched her seventh place worth distance of 35’ 5 ½” on her first attempt of the finals round.
Emanuel also just missed a spot in the 100m hurdles, coming in 10th in 15.82.
North Bend Central’s 3200m relay crew of Hannah Williams, Aleya Bourek, Ally Pojar and Sydney Emanuel combined for a time of 10:11.93 to finish fourth in the event.
Madison Bishop competed in the pole vault, but failed to clear the opening height of 8’.Colin Rhynalds logged a time of 16.41 in the 110m hurdles, finishing in 19th place.
Logan View
Kylie Kloster ran in a pair of races for the Raiders, coming in 16th in the 200m prelims in 26.87 and 17th in 1:02.28 in the 400m.
Kayl Francis logged a time of 11:14.63 in the 3200m to take home a 22nd place finish.
Arlington
Kailynn Gubbels secured her spot in the Class B 100m hurdles and 300m hurdles with two lighting fast times in the preliminary races.
Gubbels ran the fastest time in the 100m hurdles, clocking in at 14.54, and the second fastest time in the longer race at 45.01, trailing only Waverly's Whitney Lauenstein.
Keelianna Green earned the first podium spot for the Eagles with an eighth place finish in the triple jump, clearing 35' 2 1/2".