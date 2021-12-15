McIntyre officially inks with Wyoming

The day finally arrived for Bergan senior Koa McIntyre to make his commitment to Wyoming official.

After announcing his post-high school intentions in late June, McIntyre was fully ready Wednesday morning to put his name on the dotted line.

“I was really excited, so I just popped out of bed and was ready,” McIntyre said.

The official letter of intent from Wyoming came in at 7 a.m.

By 7:01 a.m., McIntyre was a Cowboy.

“It was really exciting, finally being a part of the Cowboy family,” McIntyre said.

The do-it-all, Class C-2 state championship orchestrating quarterback for the Knights will put his gun slinging ways behind him at the next level, with a full-time focus on the safety position.

Defensively, McIntyre accounted for 35 tackles and five interceptions - returning three for touchdowns - for Bergan this past season.

Bergan went 25-1 in the two-years McIntyre was the starting quarterback, reaching the Class C-2 championship game in both seasons and emerging undefeated this fall for the program's first state title in 42 years.

McIntyre also held offers from North Dakota State, Air Force and Army, before ultimately deciding to take his talents to Laramie.

“They know how to develop their players and I was ready to just jump right in,” McIntyre said.

Wyoming is coming off a 6-6 regular season and will play Kent State in the Famous Idaho Potato Bowl.

