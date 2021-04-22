McIntyre picks up first Division I football offer from Army

After a great call with @ShielWood I am very excited to say I have received a full scholarship offer to play QB for ARMY! Thank you to my coaches, friends, and family. I wouldn’t be here without all of you. All glory to God!!! @FightingKnights @_Josh_McIntyre @LoriMc79 pic.twitter.com/sW5MssTcqZ

McIntyre is coming off his first year as Bergan's signal caller in which he accounted for 3,443 yards of total offense—becoming the first Knight to pass for over 1,000 yards and rush for another 1,000 yards as well as the first 2,000-yard passer and 1,000-yard rusher—the most total offense by a single player in Bergan history.