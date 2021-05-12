McIntyre picks up offer from Air Force

A second service academy wants to enlist the services of Koa McIntyre on the gridiron.

The Bergan junior picked up his second Division I offer Monday, with Air Force joining Army as suitors for the Knights quarterback.

“It’s very exciting and it’s an honor to get my first two offers from Air Force and also Army,” McIntyre said. “I’m just looking forward to getting more D1 offers, so that I can have a few more to choose from.”

Both schools have McIntyre slotted as a quarterback.

After a record setting season in his first year at the helm of the varsity offense, this summer McIntyre has his sights set on refining his passing game.

“My goal is to focus on my accuracy, getting into the playmakers hands more frequently, not missing easy throws that I did during the season,” McIntyre said.

The offer comes after McIntyre traveled to Atlanta, Georgia to take part in a Rivals Camps with 2,000 other athletes from across the nation.

“They told us down there we were playing the best of the best,” McIntyre said. “It was great going down there with the other quarterbacks that I went with and battling it out and seeing what I can learn from them.”