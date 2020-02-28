McIntyre's 3 moves Bergan into the state tournament for the third-straight year

GIBBON – Fremont Bergan’s road back to the girls state basketball tournament wasn’t easy.
Bergan trailed by one point with just over a minute to play in Friday’s D1-6 District Final at Gibbon High School, but the Lady Knights didn’t flinch.
Senior Kaia McIntyre stepped up and hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with about 1:05 remaining as Bergan went on to defeat South Platte 36-31.
The win sends the defending state champion Lady Knights (14-9) back to the state tournament for the third straight season. South Platte, meanwhile, ends the season with a record of 18-3.
“That’s a really good defensive team,” Bergan coach Nate Pribnow said of South Platte. “There’s a reason why they were 18-2 – the defense that they play and they have some solid players out there. They had a fantastic team. If we play each other 100 times we might split 50-50. I think we’re fortunate to come out on top here tonight.”
The winner of the game was in question much of the night.
After Bergan took a 29-22 lead on a putback by McIntyre to open the fourth quarter, the Blue Knights answered with a 5-0 scoring run. South Platte then took a 31-30 lead with 1:53 remaining after baskets by Kerstin Brown and Lauren Stanley.
Following McIntyre’s go-ahead 3, DeGroff hit 1-of-2 free throws with 28 seconds left and McIntyre sank a pair seconds later to give Bergan its 36-31 lead. The Blue Knights missed a pair of 3s in the final 30 seconds, as well as a pair of free throws.
With Bergan’s leading scorers on the season – DeGroff and Baker – being held to a combined 13 points Friday night, the Lady Knights got a much-needed spark from Lily Bojanski. The senior finished with nine points, well above her season average of 2.8.
“She played maybe the best game that she played all season. … She was a big difference-maker for us tonight,” Pribnow said. “Without her, I don’t know if we win the game.”
Bergan looked to be in control in the first quarter when it opened up a 12-4 lead behind six points by McIntyre. Bojanski opened up the second quarter with a basket, but that would the Lady Knights’ only basket of the quarter until Bojanski scored again with 6 seconds left before intermission.
South Platte’s 11-0 scoring run featured six points by Stanley and five by Autumn Dickmander.
“We missed a lot of layups,” Pribnow said. “You’ve got to attribute that to their defense. They’re pressuring the ball, they’re forcing tough shots at the rim, and they rebound like crazy, too. That was a physical game out there. Every single defensive rebound that we got we had to work for.
Their effort was second-to-none of any team that we’ve played against this year. I’m proud that we were able to come out on top, but we had to work for every single thing that we got.”
A basket by Dickmander put South Platte up 20-19 in the third quarter. Bergan then responded with seven straight points and led 27-22 heading into the final period.
McIntyre had a game-high 13 points for Bergan, scoring all of her points in the first and fourth quarters. Baker scored seven while DeGroff added six.
Stanley and Dickmander each scored 10 points for the Blue Knights.
Pairings for next week’s state tournament will be released on Saturday. Bergan will play its first-round game at Lincoln Southwest.
FREMONT BERGAN 36, SOUTH PLATTE 31
S. Platte 5 11 6 9 — 31
Bergan 12 4 11 9 — 36
SOUTH PLATTE – Kariah Koenen 7, Lauryn Stanley 10, Kerstin Brown 2, Avery Hayward 2, Autumn Dickmander 10.
FREMONT BERGAN – Lily Bojanski 9, Kaia McIntyre 13, Allie DeGroff 6, Lauren Baker 7, Aleesha Brousard 7.
