McIntyre's 3 moves Bergan into the state tournament for the third-straight year

With Bergan’s leading scorers on the season – DeGroff and Baker – being held to a combined 13 points Friday night, the Lady Knights got a much-needed spark from Lily Bojanski. The senior finished with nine points, well above her season average of 2.8.

“She played maybe the best game that she played all season. … She was a big difference-maker for us tonight,” Pribnow said. “Without her, I don’t know if we win the game.”

Bergan looked to be in control in the first quarter when it opened up a 12-4 lead behind six points by McIntyre. Bojanski opened up the second quarter with a basket, but that would the Lady Knights’ only basket of the quarter until Bojanski scored again with 6 seconds left before intermission.

South Platte’s 11-0 scoring run featured six points by Stanley and five by Autumn Dickmander.

“We missed a lot of layups,” Pribnow said. “You’ve got to attribute that to their defense. They’re pressuring the ball, they’re forcing tough shots at the rim, and they rebound like crazy, too. That was a physical game out there. Every single defensive rebound that we got we had to work for.

