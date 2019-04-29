COLUMBUS -- Koa McIntyre's first Centennial Conference Track Meet was a memorable one for the Fremont Bergan freshman.
McIntyre won the 100 and 200 meters Saturday at Columbus Scotus to help the Knights to a ninth-place finish with 29 points.
Wahoo Neumann edged Kearney Catholic 94-87 for the team championship.
McIntyre had the top qualifying time in the 100 meters in 11.19. In the finals, he finished in 11.27.
In the 200, McIntyre had the second-fastest qualifying time (23.09) to Heinrich Haarberg of Kearney Catholic (23.02). The Bergan standout won the final in 22.45 compared to runner-up Haarberg's 22.94.
McIntyre also finished third in the 400 meters in 51.99.
Shea Gossett of the Knights placed fifth in the long jump (19-7 1/4) and sixth in the triple jump (40-1 3/4).
David City Aquinas won the girls championship with 137 points. Hastings St. Cecilia was second with 92.5. Bergan finished with seven.
Senior Haley Kempf was fourth in the long jump (15-9 1/4) while junior Allie DeGroff was fifth in the discus (102-3) and sixth in the shot put (33-10 1/2).
Bergan placed second to Aquinas in the freshmen boys meet. Chris Pinales won the 100 and 200 meters to lead the Knights. He also joined Alex Painter, Gavin Logemann and Sam Sleister on the winning 400-meter relay team.
Painter was second in the triple jump and third in the long jump while Logemann was runner-up in the long jump.
The Knights' varsity squads will host the Bergan Invitational at 1:30 Thursday afternoon at Heedum Field.