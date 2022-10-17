McIntyre's six scores sets program record

Bergan's Kade McIntyre set a program record Friday in a 49-22 win over Tekamah-Herman.

The Oklahoma commit scored six touchdowns - four rushing and two receiving - to break the Knights' single-game touchdown record. The previous best mark was five, held by four individuals and most recently reached in 2014 by Tristin Logemann. Current Bergan head coach Seth Mruz also reached the mark during his playing days.

McIntyre scored twice in the opening quarter with runs of two- and five-yards to allow Bergan to overtake Tekamah-Herman 14-8 after the Tigers put up the opening points of the game.

His first receiving touchdown came in the second frame, a 10-yard connection from Cooper Weitzel to extend the lead to 21-8.

The Tigers responded with a 55-yard touchdown reception by Reece Williams from Bret Brenneis to return the game to a one-score contest.

Bergan rattled off 28 unanswered points following the score.

A Weitzel one-yard run and a seven-yard reception from Weitzel to McIntyre sent the Knights into the half leading 35-14.

After a scoreless third quarter, McIntyre notched his final two touchdowns with runs of two- and 15-yards in the fourth quarter.

He finished with 21 carries for 125 yards on the group and caught nine passes for 69 yards.

The win moves the Knights to 5-3 on the year and secures the program's 55th season above .500 and 11th-straight winning season.

Bergan will end the regular season at home Friday against North Bend Central (4-4). The Tigers are coming off a 49-14 loss to Oakland-Craig.

The Knights will need some help to reach the C-2 playoffs for a third-straight season as Bergan currently sits in 18th in the wildcard standings with the seven district winners - Oakland-Craig having locked up the District 2 automatic bid - and nine wildcard spots. Bergan currently sits at 38.625 wildcard points.