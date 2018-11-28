Ben Wilcox never got a chance to compete for John McMullen, but he has heard many stories about the impact the late Fremont High School educator and coach had on his students.
One of the people that McMullen impacted was Jerry Wilcox, the father of the current Tigers’ wrestling coach.
“There are a lot of people that had him as a coach and have relayed how influential he was in their lives, including my father,” Ben Wilcox said. “My father talks very highly about what John McMullen did as the Fremont High wrestling coach as well as being a teacher here.”
Fremont High School is renaming its home invitational as the John McMullen Invitational. The 10-team event is scheduled to start at 3:30 Friday afternoon and will be the second competition of the season for the Tigers. They open with a double dual with Papillion-La Vista South on Thursday night in Blair.
“I think renaming the invite is a great way to show respect and gratitude for all the things Coach McMullen did while at FHS,” Wilcox said, noting that McMullen coached five state champions.
The Tigers will look to build on their success of last season that saw Cody Carlson, now a senior, finished as the Class A state runner-up at 132 pounds. Other returning state qualifiers include Hunter Robertson, who will be at 145 this year, and Jesus DeLuna, who competed at 220, but is moving to 195.
“We knew going into last season that we were going to be pretty tough, but I don’t think a lot of schools realized how tough we were actually going to be,” Wilcox said. “We lost three really good kids in Cody Fielder (fifth at Class A’s 120), Omar Garibo and Mason Reiger (both state qualifiers), but our goals are similar to the ones we had last year. We’re not looking too far ahead, though, we just want to take things one competition at a time.”
Wilcox said the Tigers were diligent during offseason workouts.
“I’m happy with what they did and that includes summer wrestling as well,” he said. “They are in the best shape they can be since we only had two-and-a-half weeks to prepare for the first competition.”
Carlson, who is coming off a school record-breaking season as a running back in football, finished 39-3 last season. He lost to Jack Huffman of Millard West 8-2 in the 132 state finals.
“He has looked awesome in practice,” Wilcox said. “His work ethic has carried over from football season. He is hungry and his goal ever since he was competing in Fremont Wrestling Club was to be a state champion. He came close last year and had a victory over the kid that beat him in the state finals.”
Wilcox notes that the Class A weight classes at 126, 132 and 138 are loaded with returning state medalists.
“Those light weights to middle weights are stacked,” he said. “It isn’t just state champions, but also national champions. Last year, though, Cody had seven returning state medalists in his bracket at state and he was the runner-up. He knows if you want to be the best, you have to beat the best. He doesn’t shy away from competition. He craves it.”
While Carlson is ready to go, some of his teammates will miss the first couple of competitions.
“We’ll have a couple of guys out of the varsity lineup and that will hurt us as a team, but we still have some pretty strong individuals that will do some pretty good things for us this week,” Wilcox said. “Going into next week our lineup will be a little different and geared toward to where it will be for the rest of the season.”
Senior Noah Molzahn (138) is expected to miss the first two meets due to illness. He is expected to surpass 100 career wins this year.
“I think Noah has a solid chance to be a state medalist this year and he should’ve been last year, but the end of the season didn’t go the way he wanted it to,” Wilcox said. “He came down with the flu the week of districts. I’ll never make excuses for a kid, but he was really sick and it cost him a trip to state where I honestly think he could’ve been a medalist.”
Molzahn, who did compete at state as a freshman and sophomore, hopes to go out in style.
“His goal is to be a state medalist and be on our wrestling wall of fame,” Wilcox said. “With this being his senior year, it is do or die time. This is his last chance and I know he looking forward to the season to start.”
DeLuna is moving down to 195, but may miss the opening two meets.
“Because of his descent plan, he isn’t able to get down to there yet,” Wilcox said. “There is a chance he might get to 220 for the invite.”
Trevin Escamilla, who was at 285 last season, has moved to 220.
“Trevin cut all the way down,” Wilcox said. “He worked hard all summer and he has gotten more lean.”
Veteran Carlos Ahumada will start the year at 120, but is expected to go to 113.
“He just missed qualifying for state,” Wilcox said. “We’re looking for him to be a team leader. He is getting his weight down to 113 and he’ll be a force for us.”
Sebastian Villagomez returns as the starter at 106. Freshman Orlando Estrada is battling for the job at 120 with sophomore Michael Stevens.
At 126, junior Gustavo Vallin is competing with sophomore Jacob Marsh for the varsity role. Robertson moves up a weight class to 145 while sophomore Tommy Wentz will be at 152. He had 25 wins last season.
Letterman Riley Fox will be at 160 while varsity newcomers Seth Redding (170) and Kayden Garges (182) will also compete. Letterman Garret Moser is also in contention at 195 while football lineman Kade Richardson will wrestle at 285.
“He is a huge human being,” Wilcox said. “He is big, strong and athletic and he weighs all of 285. I’m looking for good things out of him.”
Kearney, Norfolk and Lincoln Pius have joined the Heartland Athletic Conference this season.
“Kearney is probably the favorite in the HAC and might be the favorite to win state,” Wilcox said. “Our conference tournament might be tougher than our district, but that is something we’re not worried about right now.”