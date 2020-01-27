{{featured_button_text}}
Mead

Despite a fourth-quarter rally by Malcolm, the Mead boys basketball team held on for a 58-55 home win Friday night.

Mead's JT Haag scored 17 points while Luke Carritt added 14 and Beau LaCroix finished with 12.

Maclain Beach led Malcolm with 17 points.

MEAD 58, MALCOLM 55

Malcolm12 14 10 19 --55 
Mead 13 19 14 12 --58 

Malcolm--Frank 9, Saltzman 11, Henson 2, Beach 17, Johnson 6, Robotham 1, Little 9.

Mead--L. Carritt 14, T. Pickworth 5, Haag 17, H. Pickworth 2, Lihs 1, A. Carritt 2, LaCroix 12, Simon 5.

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments