Despite a fourth-quarter rally by Malcolm, the Mead boys basketball team held on for a 58-55 home win Friday night.
Mead's JT Haag scored 17 points while Luke Carritt added 14 and Beau LaCroix finished with 12.
Maclain Beach led Malcolm with 17 points.
MEAD 58, MALCOLM 55
|Malcolm
|12
|14
|10
|19
|--
|55
|Mead
|13
|19
|14
|12
|--
|58
Malcolm--Frank 9, Saltzman 11, Henson 2, Beach 17, Johnson 6, Robotham 1, Little 9.
Mead--L. Carritt 14, T. Pickworth 5, Haag 17, H. Pickworth 2, Lihs 1, A. Carritt 2, LaCroix 12, Simon 5.